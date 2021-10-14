Adzuki Bean: Say 'oh so clean and oil free skin' with this natural ingredient

No amount of makeup applied can do the sorcery if your skin is acting up. The key to healthy skin stems from what and how you feed it with. And, not every product used has the power to not become a thing of the past or rather slip into the obscure zone. While many seeds and oils are trying to make a splash, Adzuki bean has stepped in recently.

It’s not just the colour that can have your attention. The red bean has been used regularly in Asian kitchens for it is a good source of proteins, potassium, vitamins, and antioxidants that can aid in digestion and strengthen your bones. Being a bountiful beauty ingredient, it goes on to help people with dry skin, and acne-prone skin. Talk about a natural cleanser with saponin that can work a charm, this one does just that. Soak it overnight to make a paste and make a DIY recipe to gently scrub it on your skin. It can help suck out grime, remove dry skin, and keep a tab on sebum. All of which remains neglected can give trouble dry and acne skin.

This only helps boost your skin’s natural glow but also prevents your skin from losing out on its moisture. Spotting bumps powered by acne a common thing you wish to deal with? Its antimicrobial properties can help soothe itchy skin and combat the bacteria that lead to havoc. Antioxidants as one would know are trusted to reduce skin damage caused due to the sun and pollution, this is where Adzuki bean can reduce the intensity of the problem. Prevent blending chemical exfoliants or anything you’re allergic to when using this paste on your skin. A patch test should help you decide what suits your skin.

