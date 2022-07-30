6 Best affordable hair dryers for salon-like results under $80

Fresh, bouncy blow-dried hair has an enviable appeal. It makes the hair look fuller, flattering, and healthier. Whether you are trying to save a few bucks or can't make it to the salon regularly, an affordable hair dryer is all you need for those lust-worthy, perfectly blow-dried manes without stepping out of the house. The secret to a good long-lasting blowout lies in adhering to basic practices such as making sure your hair is completely damp before using a blow dryer. Preferably use a shampoo to clear all the dirt and buildup and follow it up with a conditioner which will make the styling a breeze. If you want voluptuous voluminous mane, hold the hair dryer upwards, it will make the stands look plumper. For those who want a more polished, blunt look, use a paddle brush while blow-drying your hair. Ahead, we recommend a list of budget-friendly, hair dryers that will leave you with frizz-free, shiny tresses. Go check now!

Here are the 6 best affordable hair dryers for every length and texture.

Scroll through to discover your options.

1. Revlon Light & Fast Hair Dryer

Craving for a salon-style finish? Get one using this hair dryer formulated using ionic technology that helps to minimize frizz, and makes the hair shinier and healthier. It comes with 2 heat and speed settings. Finish your blow drying session with a cool shot button of this dryer, it will make the styling last longer and add a shine to your tresses.

Price:$29.99

Buy Now

2. Panasonic nanoe Compact Hair Dryer for Healthy-Looking Hair

Don't let its small size fool you! This hair dryer comes with a quick drying nozzle for faster drying. The compact, lightweight design of the hair dryer makes it quite travel-friendly. That makes it easier for you to get the stunning blowout, even on the go. Made from unique nano technology, it draws moisture from the air to give you healthy-looking, less damaged tresses.

Price:$75.10

Buy Now

3. Bed Head Curls in Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer

Curly-headed girls rejoice! You will be happy to know that this hair dryer is specifically designed to keep the curly hair type in mind. It features ceramic technology that helps to calm down frizz and boosts shine. This dryer comes with 3 heat settings and 2-speed settings with a cool shot button to lock in the hairstyle. Plus, it comes with a removable diffuser for greater convenience.

Price:$34.97

Buy Now

4. INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR 1875 Watt Salon Performance AC Motor Styling Tool

Get less damage and more shine using this hair dryer, which features ceramic technology and frizz-fighting conditioning ions. It provides uniform heating to the hair and comes with 2 heat and 3-speed settings. Also, it comes with a concentrator nozzle which helps to smoothen out the hair, and a diffuser for those who have textured hair.

Price:$24.99

Buy Now

5. LURA Travel Hair Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator

While conventional, bulky blow dryers can leave you with tired arms, this one will not. It has a small, compact design and is lightweight too. Moreover, due to its small size, it requires less space and can easily fit into your travel luggage. It comes with a powerful motor and dual voltage function that makes it great for not just at-home blowouts but just anywhere you travel. This hair dryer also comes with a storage bag with a concentrator and hair diffuser for different styling needs.

Price:$32.99

Buy Now

6. Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Blow Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator for Curly Hair

If hair damage is what concerns you then worry no more! This hair dryer comes with an ionic technology that forms a protective layer over the tresses and prevents it from heat damage. Not just that, it also adds a lovely shine to the mane. Also, this dryer helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp and locks in the moisture to give healthier, hydrated locks.

Price:$39.79

Buy Now

The affordable hair dryers will give you stunning blowouts without you spending a bomb. It makes styling easier, quicker, and much cheaper without compromising on efficiency.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Also Read: How to get LIQUID HAIR? Easy steps & products to attain this new hair trend