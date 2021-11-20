Affordable moisturizers for winters to keep your skin glowing all day long

Winter is coming…...oh wait……winter is here already! Don’t we all love snuggling in our cosy hoodies and blankets when it’s chilly outside as we sip a cup of hot chocolate. Winters come with lots of surprises and dry/ chapped skin is unfortunately one of them. But we persist and keep trying new moisturizers one by one to find what suits us best. To eliminate your woes on those grounds, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of moisturizers, well suited for almost every skin type and requirement so you can find your best fit. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer

If you are looking for a non-greasy, light moisturizer for daily use which gives you instant soft & fresh skin feel, then this soft cream is the right moisturizer for you. The light texture, fast absorption and intensive moisturization makes it suitable for all seasons. So, get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 267

BUY NOW

2. Plum Green Tea Moisturizer

This moisturizer contains the ingredients that help you control excess oil production. Once you apply it, it gives you fresh skin with a matte finish. Known for increasing hydration, collagen production and reducing acne, it rejuvenates your skin like never before.

PRICE: ₹ 394

BUY NOW

3. Lakme Peach Milk Crème Moisturizer

This crème moisturizer is infused with the goodness of peaches and milk and has a soothing fragrance. It easily absorbs into the skin to lock moisture for 24 hours to give you soft, glowing skin. Apart from being rich in antioxidants, it gels well with every skin type possible.

PRICE: ₹ 206

BUY NOW

4. Joy Lavender Body Lotion

Lavender oil is naturally antibacterial, meaning that it kills acne-causing bacteria that might infiltrate your pores. This makes it the perfect moisturizer for preventing, calming, and healing painful acne breakouts. The effects of lavender are known far and wide for managing stress and reducing anxiety.

PRICE: ₹ 233

BUY NOW

5. Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Moisturiser

This oil free moisturiser provides care with a light feel on skin, leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and perfectly hydrated for up to 12 hours. This face moisturiser is made with skin loving ingredients such as pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E, also enriched with Borage seed oil which is known to not only restore moisture but also smoothens dry and damaged skin.

PRICE: ₹ 313

BUY NOW

6. Boutique Bio Saffron Moisturizer

This light-feeling moisturizer is blended with pure saffron, almond and pistachio oils, as well as turmeric and wild turmeric extracts, to replenish and help sustain skin's dewy fullness of youth. Dry lines and wrinkles are visibly reduced with regular use. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 312

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Must have foundation shades that complement every skin colour