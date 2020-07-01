After Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian is set to sell her billion dollar beauty company to Coty

Kim Kardashian values her beauty company at USD 1 Billion and sells stake for USD 200 million to Coty cosmetics, the same company Kylie cosmetics set a deal with.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been in the news for almost any and everything they do. But, most recently, the sisters are making quite a lot of headlines for the businesses that they’ve started. From Kylie Jenner launching a collab with sister Kendall to now, Kim Kardashian selling a stake in her three-year-old beauty company.

Just a few hours ago, news broke out that Kim K sold a stake in her company for USD 200 million. This now makes her company work USD 1 billion and officially finding her name in the billionaire list.

The buying company seems to be very impressed with the Kardashian sisters! The stake is sold to Coty which let us remind you is the same company that Kylie Jenner sold her company to. Both sisters are in the same cosmetics business and often launching products around the same time.

According to a report in Time, Coty plans to expand the company into categories like creams and shampoo which is exactly what Kylie Skin does.

While the pandemic hasn’t proved to be beneficial for quite a lot of people around the world, the Kardashians are making quite the move. Just last week we heard about the news of Kanye West collaborating with Gap to create an affordable Yeezy line.

