Age catching up? 5 DIY remedies to slow down and make wrinkles invisible seamlessly 

When anybody talks about getting rid of wrinkles, the first thing that automatically comes to mind is botox. But there are a few DIY ways that combat it as well. Check it out!

The horizontal deep lines on the forehead, at the corner of the eyes and mouth, are all common with age. But they make the person look much more old and mature for their age. Caused due to excessive sun exposure and age, most people opt for botox to get rid of wrinkles. But the good news is that while you might not be able to get rid of them completely, combating them and even slowing down the process of more wrinkles appearing is easy enough and can be done at home. These DIY remedies show you how.

Lemon juice treatment

The high amount of Vitamin C present in lemon juice helps in maintaining the smoothness of skin and also gradually fades away the lines from the forehead. All you need to do is squeeze some fresh lemon juice on your forehead and let it stay for a while. Allow it to dry and then wash it off with warm water.

Practice this every day for the best results.

Coconut oil

This oil contains a lot of fatty acids that help in keeping the skin moisturised. Coconut oil also contains antioxidants that help in protecting the skin from free radicals. Massaging your face with coconut oil will slow down the process of ageing and get rid of wrinkles from your skin.

Scrub

Scrubbing is known to not only exfoliate the skin by getting rid of the dead cells but also boosts circulation in the face and fades away wrinkles with time. It also gets rid of the hyperpigmentation from the skin and ensures the skin tone is even.

Petroleum Jelly

One of the essential beauty products of every household, petroleum jelly is known to be the perfect remedy for wrinkles on the skin. When applied on the skin and massaged well for at least 10 minutes every day, the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles reduces considerable and is noticeable as well!

Honey

One of the best ingredients for the skin, honey not only boosts the glow in the skin but also keeps it moisturised and rejuvenated. Massaging honey on the skin every day, as Kareena Kapoor Khan does, can keep wrinkles at bay and even reduce the ones that are already there!

