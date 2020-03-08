Aiming for flawless skin and glossy locks? Kaya makes it possible for EVERY skin and hair type

Always aspired to have crystal clear skin with no bumps and pigmentation and hair that shines? Here's how you can get it!

Nothing reflects your health the way that your skin does. Skin is the body's canvas and everything from what you eat in a day to how many times you touch your face impacts the health of your skin. Today, the term skincare has become a new concept in itself. It has become a global industry and involves more than just cleansing, toning, and moisturising. The term brings about multiple images of beauty products, high-maintenance regimens and complicated steps that are involved in keeping skin healthy and in its best form.

For anybody who is acquainted with the beauty industry, skin talk based on skin types is normal. But for a newbie, all this information can be overwhelming. Making it much simpler than the beauty industry is Kaya. The 17-year-old dermatological brand has an extremely strong understanding of Indian skin and hair. With in-depth knowledge about skin and beauty and armed with a team of dermatological experts, Kaya's Clinic not just assesses the need of every single client but also recommends customised solutions for each one based on a number of variables including skin type, environmental factors, diet, body type and more. The personalised solutions of over 100 Kaya dermatologists are what helped the brand serve over 8 lakh customers across both India and the Middle East.

Kaya's products that are tried and tested multiple times, span over a number of categories keeping in mind everything from different skin types - dry, oily, normal, sensitive, etc. and skin concerns like acne, early aging, fine lines, dullness, pigmentation, etc. The formulations created, are not just effective but also ensure your aspirations of gorgeous hair and flawless skin are fulfilled.

