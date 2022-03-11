Aiming for the glow? Befriend Carrot Seed Essential Oil to bestow some mind blowing skincare benefits

Do you want your skin to look like a snack? Crunchy and healthy orange veggies, also known as carrots are a blessing for your health. All the stories your mother told you about carrots being good for your eyes and bones are no lies. But, it has more commendable stories to narrate in the skincare department, the beta-carotene in carrots can work a miracle on ageing skin. Cold-pressed from the seeds of this flowering plant, carrot seed essential oil is infused into beauty products to keep one's skin glowing and younger-looking.

Regular usage of carrot seed essential oil can help slow down premature signs of ageing. Calling this oil the powerhouse of vitamins is truly an understatement. To name two essential ones, vitamin A which is an effective anti-ageing fighter, and vitamin C that fades dark spots and shoots up collagen production.

Our skin is prone to get exposed to harsh sun rays every single day unless you're a couch potato who doesn't step into your balcony as well. The antioxidants present in this oil can help shield your skin from sun damage. Most store-bought sunscreens are infused with this ingredient.

The vitamin E present in this oil can help rejuvenate and soothe your skin, so expect a soft and smooth texture. One must also consider how effective a role it can play in delivering anti-inflammatory benefits. It combats skin the enemy that causes skin irritation, acne, and itchy pimples.

Are you experiencing super oily skin? Pay heed to the sebum produced. To simply keep a tab, wash your face with a cleanser that suits your skin and dab this hero for this can keep a check and also ensure that your skin stays moisturised with the good oil.

Here are two easy-to-whip recipes that are absolutely worth a shot.

Glow mode on!

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp papaya paste

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2-3 drops of carrot seed essential oil

Procedure:

Take a clean bowl and mix all three ingredients. Don't forget to mash the papaya and dilute the essential oil say coconut oil can help. Mix all three ingredients and smear them on cleansed face. Wash it off with tepid water after 20 minutes and pat dry with a towel. Repeat this twice a week for good results.



Goodbye, dry skin!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp banana

1/4 tbsp ground oats

2-3 drops of carrot seed essential oil

Procedure:

You can't think of a better skin exfoliator than oats. Combine all ingredients and apply it to dry skin. Gently scrub in circular motions and give it a good cleanse post 20 minutes. You can follow up with a moisturiser once you're pat your skin dry.

What are your go-to skincare tips?

