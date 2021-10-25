Aiming for a youthful glow? Here are 5 blueberry infused skincare products with pro ageing benefits

Most of us love eating blueberries. Its delightful taste is also our favourite flavour in ice creams, cakes, and everything that brings a smile to our faces. But did you know that blueberries have several benefits that’ll make our skin glow? As blueberries are high in two antioxidants — vitamin C and anthocyanin, they help build more collagen protein and give your skin structure and plumpness. It has pro-aging benefits which will help you look 20 in your 40s. Here are 5 skincare products that you can count on to reap the benefits of blueberry and achieve that youthful and flawless skin.

Blueberry Sheet Mask

Sheet masks are popular these days especially due to the rise in awareness of the Korean skincare regime. With the moisturizing benefits of the berries, this face mask makes the skin soft and supple. Blueberries are high in vitamins C and K which help fade acne marks and blemishes.

Blueberry Overnight Mask

With the goodness of aloe vera and olive leaves along with blueberries, this face mask can work wonders for your skin. Apply the face mask onto your clean face and let it dry overnight. Wake up and rinse thoroughly and watch the magic for yourself!

Blueberry Face Wash

Blueberries are known to cure inflammatory skin issues like acne, psoriasis, and eczema. It also solves pigmentation-related issues, rejuvenates your skin, and prevents early ageing. This daily-use face wash with blueberry extract will soothe your skin and address almost most of your skin issues.

Blueberry Body Lotion

This hydrating body lotion is a non-sticky, non-greasy, and quick-absorbing formula, whose daily application gives you buttery-soft skin all year long. It contains blueberry fruit extract that works on a cellular level to aid moisture retention.

Blueberry Clay Mask

Clay masks work on open pores and cleanse all impurities on the skin. It instantly brightens up your face and also retains moisturize making your skin look and feel soft and supple! This clay mask is exactly what you want after a hard day out in the sun to pamper your skin.

