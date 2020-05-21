Air Dry vs Blow Dry: What is better for your hair health?

This debate has been going on for long and honestly, we’ve heard the pros and cons of both. Find out more

To get on with this debate, we need to understand the anatomy of the hair a little. Hair is made up of a protein called Keratin in structures that for a cuticle. Now, this cuticle is formed with a shingle-like bond. So, unless physical damage is done or moisture disappears, the cuticle is going to remain undamaged. Now, coming to our point, here is how both air-drying and blow-drying affects hair health.

Air-Drying:

- For the unversed, air drying is getting out of the shower and letting the air do its magic. Here, you do not use any kind of tools to dry your hair.

- A con of air-drying is the fact that you let moisture aka water remain in your hair or more specifically on your scalp for hours together. This might mess up with your scalp health causing bacterial overgrowth due to excess moisture.

- Now, excessively ripping and tugging your hair with a towel to get rid of water is also not an option. It will mess with your hair a furthermore.

- Adding to the cons, letting your wet hair down for a long while will increase the weight of your hair and cause discomfort in your hair follicle. This might also lead to breakage.

- Air drying helps in taking the natural shape of your hair and keeps the texture alive.

Blow-Drying:

- Blowdrying your hair is actually not the problem, the heating is.

- Heat applied to wet hair might lead to dryness and frizzy ends.

- Pulling it with a brush can also lead to lengthening and breakage. Hair might become weak after a point.

- Blowdrying does seal the cuticle shut and gives a shine.

Conclusion:

Both air-drying and blow-drying can affect the health of your hair. The right way to go here is by using a combination of both. Use your blow-dryer on a cold setting to dry up your scalp and get rid of all the excess moisture to prevent any bacterial overgrowth. The rest of your hair might also loose out the excess water in this process and hence limit the breakage. Leave the rest of your damp hair to dry in the air and retain its natural shape and texture.

Well, to be real, each hair type is different, so before you come at us, this is a recommended conclusion to prevent any bacterial growth on the scalp and avoid hair breakage. If just air drying or blow drying works for you, you have yourself sorted in this department!

What is it that suits your hair? Let us know in the comments section below.

