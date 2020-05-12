Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit: 5 beauty trends from the '90s we hope to NEVER see again

Nostalgia for the '90s is not new but we sure are glad that these beauty trends from that era are done and dusted with.

The world seems crazy about all things '90s. Be it shows, films, fashion or even celebrities, everything seems to make a comeback. But one thing we (and many others) are glad to never see again, is the makeup from the '90s. Taking a look at your pictures from the era will give you enough reason why the comeback of these products isn't necessary.

To save you the trouble, we have listed out the beauty and makeup trends, that we are currently questioning, and hope they don't make their comeback anytime soon. Take a look!

Over-plucked brows

Over-threaded, extremely thin brows that were arched, were favoured back in the '90s. It seemed like eyebrow thickness decreased by age so older women usually opted for extremely thin brows to look younger! Aishwarya Rai Bachcha, and more were often seen with over-plucked brows.

Over-lined eyes

Dark, overlined eyes with load of mascara that made the lashes look spidery, were used to enhance the eyes. That, with a statement red lip was a disaster waiting to happen.

Over-powdered faces

Glowing, dewy skin was never a priority back in the '90s. It was all about fairness. Hence for a fairer and matte effect, tonnes of translucent powder was dabbed on to give a whitewashing effect and keep makeup in place.

Brown lips

Berry stained hues are not a thing of the past. It was all about brown nicotine-stained hues that gave their lips a brown undertone.

Dark lip liner

As a means to define lips, applying a darker lip liner with a lighter colour filling was a raging trend to make lips seem thinner. This trend however, looks extremely tacky currently and we hope it is not repeated!

Which '90s beauty trend do you absolutely detest and hope never makes a comeback? Let us know in the comment section below.



