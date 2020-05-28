Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Tara Sutaria: Celebrity makeup FAILS we still can't get over 

Purple lips, discoloured concealer, powder on the face are some of the things celebrities have sported, without realising how bad it actually looked!

Makeup has always been used as a tool of transformation. When used well, it can elevate your look like nothing else and even ensure your outfit is on point. But just like everything else, one can also go wrong with makeup. Wearing a foundation shade that doesn't match the skin tone, an off-beat lipstick shade, overcolouring, and more, are blunders everybody has made before mastering the art of makeup. And celebrities are not immune to these problems either! Whether in Bollywood or Hollywood, celebrities have had massive makeup blunders that have made headlines and sported looks we can't forget. Check them out.

On the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Ash sported a bright hued purple lipstick that didn't complement her look at all. She was trolled massively for this look and even became a meme where people compared her lipstick shade to wall paints!

Tara Sutaria

One of the most recent makeup blunders we have seen, at the SOTY2 event which was Tara's first public appearance for an event for the film, she had a major white flashback under her eyes - something that is a result of bad concealer!

Seems like Tara didn't see this as a setback as she had a flashback under her eyes again, when she sported a saree during the Marjaavaan success party!

Ahuja

Also at the Cannes Film Festival held at the French Riviera, Sonam stepped out in a foundation shade that didn't match her skin tone at all! Furthermore, the foundation was badly blended and brows were weirdly carved out. Her coral lipstick too, didn't flatter her at all.

Jennifer Lopez

On the sets of American Idol 2, Jennifer Lopez sported a look that left everybody stunned! She opted for light grey or off-white eyeshadow over her makeup that made her eyes look extremely small and unrecognisable. Her glossy nude lips further messed up this look making us wonder what went wrong.

Angelina Jolie

Jolie had a massive powder incident on a red carpet. The powder it seemed, was not blended well on her face, making for an epic disaster as it was visible on patches across her face and chest! The picture did rounds on the internet for eons, not letting Jolie or her makeup artist forget the incident!

Selena Gomez

The biggest diasasters only seem to happen at fashion events! Selena Gomez's MET Gala look was all things over-the-top and sparked memes yet again! She was wearing lots of fake tan that not only made her look multiple shades darker, but also gave her an unnatural bronzed look. Gomez revealed later via her Instagram, that she too was mortified by her look when she later saw the pictures!

What are your thoughts? Who according to you had the biggest makeup disaster? Comment below!

