Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips, glittery eyes and more prove she is the QUEEN of experimental looks

From the red carpet at Cannes to walking the runway and even events, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves enhancing her look with makeup. Take a look!

is one actress who has always been admired for not just her acting skills, but her fashion, beauty and personal style along with her personality. The Guru actress has never shied away from experimenting with her makeup or outfits. Mrs. Bachchan who is a regular at the Cannes film festival often experiments with her looks at the international gala. Check out some of the Bachchan Bahu's most experimental looks so far that prove that she loves trying out everything new in beauty.

One of the most scandalous and popular looks that went viral on the internet giving netizens a field day, was Aishwarya Rai's purple lip at Cannes. The diva who was known for opting for usual glamorous red lips left everybody shook with her bright purple lips that she used to glam up her look with blended smokey eyes.

A look that we absolutely loved, that made it to our favourites, were Aishwarya Rai's burgundy lips. It was the perfect mix of moody and vintage and also had an edgy, retro vibe to it. Paired with statement jewellery, the actress looked no less than a diva in the look.

Giving beauty queens a run for their money, was Ash's next look at the Cannes film festival. The diva seems to love the colour purple for she opted for a cat style winged liner in a shimmery purple shade, complete with a bright, cherry red lip.

For yet another look, Mrs. Bachchan went with dazzling silver eyeshadow that was blended well with over the hood of her eyes. Complete with loads of mascara, filled-in brows and a perfect, gold manicure, Aishwarya Rai looked ravishing.

Seems like the Fanney Khan actress just can't get enough of shimmery eyes. With a mix of sparkly blue liner on both the top and bottom of her lids and shimmery eyeshadow on the hood of her brows, Aishwarya Rai's look was all about the glam, complete with shimmery red lips and loads of gloss.

While purple seems like her favourite colour, the actress broke the monotony with a hint of yellow and black eyeshadow and cat-eye winged liner. Complete with a scarlet pout and filled-in brows, the actress looked mind-blowingly glamorous!

Adding yet another colour to her kitty, Aishwarya Rai's next eyeshadow colour was a pop of powder blue. It filled in her lids completely and while we might love the idea of kohl-laden eyes with powder-blue shadow and blush pink cheeks complete with glossy lips to complete her look.

Which of the above Aishwarya Rai's makeup looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

