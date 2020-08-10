From Aitraaz to Dil Dhadakne Do: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' on screen beauty evolution 

Through her films, it was not just Priyanka Chopra's style and acting that evolved, but her glam looks as well. Take a look at the phenomenal evolution the actress went through on screen.

never shied away from experimenting. Whether it was the asymmetrical bob, coloured eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, she has never restricted herself to a single look. She took on her character's form in every way and didn't fail to spark up new beauty trends with her innovative looks. Be it bright pink lips, deep red ones to rusted brown lips, Priyanka always made sure she dazzles on screen. Whether it was switching up her hair or makeup, we sat up and took note!

Aitraaz

In this film where she played a villain, Priyanka looked every bit the part. Dusky skin, loads of eyeliner, Kajal and mascara to highlight her eyes and light eyeshadow to make them pop. With shades of brown on her lips and voluminous hair, PeeCee convinced us of her role with her acting and glam looks!

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Playing the girl next door, Priyanka channelled the look with her hair styled into voluminous waves. While she still kept her dark eye makeup, she went softer and for a more natural shade of lipstick with pink tones, throughout the film.

Fashion

With Fashion, PeeCee took a huge leap! She sported multiple looks through the film and seamlessly went from girl-next-door, with makeup that looked unnatural on her face to looks that blended in seamlessly and looked absolutely glamorous. Her hair went from a u-shaped poker-straight haircut to face-framing layers. Lips went from deep reds and brows to more neutral and glossy shades, giving her an all-new look in this film.

Dostana

Taking her Fashion avatar a notch higher, Priyanka Chopra set new beauty and hair goals with this film. While her outfits were drool-worthy, her voluminous layers also became the season's hottest beauty trend with every girl opting for face-framing voluminous layers.

Anjaana Anjaani

When Priyanka Chopra goes short, everybody else does too. With her pixie bob styled into short layers in this film, Priyanka showed us that short-haired girls have the most fun!

Don 2

Looking sizzling on-screen came easily to PeeCee. In Don 2, she looked nothing short of spectacular with her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail and a short face-framing fringe, which made for one of her most professional looks that could be worn to work as well.

Dil Dhadakne Do

With her off-screen style, Priyanka Chopra's on-screen look also evolved. One of her most stylish roles to date, she looked put-together and chic all through Dil Dhadakne Do. Her hair was styled into neat, glossy waves and her makeup was kept to a minimum to show off her clear skin. Through the film, PeeCee only accentuated her lips through light, peachy tones, making for a classy look.

Which of her on-screen looks is your favourite so far? Comment below and let us know.

