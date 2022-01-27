Alaya F's Haldi infused DIY face pack will give your skin the glow of your DREAMS; Check it out

We are already aware of the innumerable benefits Haldi has on the skin. From being one of the best anti-bacterial ingredients, it also boosts glow and clears the pores. And we're not the only ones who swear by this kitchen ingredient for skin.

Bollywood's hottest celebrities who boast of glowing, flawless and sun-kissed skin often reveal that Turmeric or Haldi is an ingredient that they swear by to boost glow. A diva who recently took to her Instagram to give fans and skincare enthusiasts a peek at what she does for her skin, is Jawaani Janemann star, Alaya F.

Known for her supple, hydrated and always glowing skin, Alaya shared two of her favourite ways to use turmeric.

For a face pack, the actress combined a spoon of turmeric with two spoons of milk and a spoonful of honey. To this, she added half a spoon of besan and combined it till it became a thick consistency. With the help of a spatula, the actress applied this to her face and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing off.

Besan and honey also have anti-bacterial properties. And when combined together, reduce the presence of free radicals and leave the skin soft and glowing. Once the face pack dries, it can also be scrubbed on the skin, doubling as a body scrub.

The other way that Alaya likes to include Haldi, is through her diet. The actress includes 1/4 tsp Haldi with a touch of cinnamon, ginger and honey to give her drink additional flavour. All this added to a glass of hot milk and mixed well makes for a tasty and healthy drink that the actress indulges in that cleans her gut and skin from within.

Check out the video of her making these Haldi-infused drinks and face packs here!

What are your thoughts on Alaya's ghar-ke-nuskhe with Haldi? How do you likes to use the kitchen ingredient? Comment below and let us know.

