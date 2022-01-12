Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 celebs who showed how to style your hair simply fab and hot

Does it feel like we've rewinded our days back to 2020? With almost having to stay indoors and a few states in partial lockdowns, it's natural for boredom to kick in. This shouldn't put off your daily spirit. Maybe go back to gardening, cooking, baking, or if nothing, most of us love what we call 'switching up hairstyles'. Remember those days when you gave yourself a haircut and dropped that selfie that read, "another achievement unlocked"? That phase is pretty much back.

This time around it's the upgraded variant of Covid 19 playing with us and let's get on board with upskilling, shall we? Bollywood divas have shown what easy hairdos can do, like make a statement without a miss. From virtual meetings to parties, this mini-guide will show you experimenting is so fun and worth it all.

Ananya Panday

Wispy bangs are the new cool as per the 2022 beauty chart. The Liger actress was quick to sport this with her own hot update that put even beachy waves on display. Don't know what's killing our hearts, her H&M mesh bodysuit and the slit ribbed knit skirt or her hairdo. Key tools: A straightener that can create waves and straighten your bangs. If you want curls, go for a curling iron.

Deepika Padukone

The easiest and the glamourous look to replicate. She looked like a real-life mermaid in a Michael Cinco gown that was rightly complemented with a low-bun hairdo. You can create this when you're running low on time. Gather your hair and secure it into a low bun. Leave your tendrils free at the front to frame your face. You can either straighten it and let it loose or just use a curler to give you a more natural curled effect.

Alia Bhatt

No amount of hairstyles can ever replace the classic sleek ponytail. The 28-year-old recently for her movie promotions gave this hairstyle a nod of approval once with an ethnic look and then an informal look. Look at it working its charm with the sequin one-shoulder mini dress. By default, you have to use a straightener unless your hair is poky straight naturally. To dampen it right, use a hair gel. Some also prefer to avoid the made-up look and stick with serums for a more realistic look. Tie your hair high or low as per your wish.

Nora Fatehi

It's not every day that you'll see the Canadian diva elevate her hairstyle game but that still seems to work impeccably right for her. Her freshly blown waves or simply straight hairdo looks enchanting pretty much all the time. Her recent shoot brought a look that's nowhere hard to emulate. This look is for the one who doesn't favour drama. Dressed pretty in Apujan's winter-friendly outfit, her hairdo will sure stay snug in our minds. Brush to a hair and work the side-parted look. While you straighten half of your strand, leave the rest as it is. If you wish to define it, curl your hair or use a roller. Don't forget to use a hair-protection spray before you start it all.



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Braid it, but make it pretty. Let's use a Bebo hack. If going for a sleek hairdo demands your time and styling creams is your biggest worry. Let's work the easy. Brush your hair neat and knot it up with your own or count on a hair tie to do it for you. Use the untied bit to create two sections to help you braid it by locking each section with a twisting them. Once done, secure it all together with a mini hairband. No scrunchies, please! That's just mere drama.

Whose hairstyle is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 divas who proved sleek buns look incredibly pleasing with gajras