Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more celebs are bringing back THIS late '90s hair trend

When it comes to fashion and beauty, trends are known to make a comeback. The latest trend being - the face-framing loose tendrils that frame the face, enhancing the jawline and eyes. The trend that was big back in the late '90s and early '00s, and was known to frame the face well with a high ponytail, is making a comeback and how!

Be it in the form of sleek, poker-straight hair, soft, loose waves, or even well-curled tendrils, it is all big now and our favourite Bollywood celebrities prefer to leave a few tendrils loose rather than sweep it all back. And the best part - there are multiple ways to make this hairstyle work and sport on different occasions.



For an ethereal, magical look, nobody better than Alia Bhatt for inspiration for this look. Style your hair into a loose braid and pull 2-3 strands lose from either side of your face. Twirl them around the curler for a couple of seconds to make them look wispy and effortlessly chic.

Janhvi Kapoor

Want to style your poker-straight hair in a different way other than the casual high-ponytail or hair left loose? Take cue from Kapoor and pull your hair up into a sleek bun, pull two strands from either side of your face and style then with a flat-iron inwards the chin, to frame your face well and ensure it makes for a formal look.

Ananya Panday

Panday is known for her clean and clear looks. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress certainly knows how to carry off the sporty vibe. Pull your hair back into a low ponytail and pull out pieces in the front, leaving it messy for a more casual look.

Jonas

Unsure about how to style them for an elegant look? Let Priyanka Chopra be your inspiration. Pull your hair into a chic bun and pull two strands from each side of your face lose and curl them inwards. The soft curls will frame your face well, enhance your jawline and ensure you look elegant and poised.

Sonam K Ahuja

You know its a trend when the fashionista of Bollywood sports it. Parting her hair right in the centre, Sonam pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and simply pulled out two strands from either side, ensuring it was minimal yet looked chic.



For a more subtle take on the trend, Malaika pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and pulled out what seemed like her baby hair, joining the trend in the most simple yet easiest way.

Who according to you styled it the best? How do you plan on styling it this season? Comment below and let us know.

