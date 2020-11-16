Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Diwali beauty looks that were ALL about neutral lips

A simple yet subtle beauty trend emerged this Diwali and was popular with almost every single actress who stepped out. Take a look!

This Diwali, while things were kept slightly low-key, people still managed to sneak in small scale celebrations and look their best. Bollywood diva's don't usually need a reason to deck up, but this Diwali they outdid themselves by keeping their looks subtle yet stylish with some simple ethnic looks. But it was their makeup that won our hearts!

A trend that has been going on for a while, was almost every diva's pick this Diwali. Almost every one of them went for subtle tones, neural lips and blush to add some colour to their faces this time around.



The actress is known to keep it simple with her beauty looks. For Diwali, she opted for makeup that complimented her dress perfectly! Alia's look was all about a clean glow with rosy cheeks and a pink pout that was minimal and completed her look perfectly!

Janhvi Kapoor

While Janhvi's look was slightly more glamorous with kohl-lined, blended smokey eyes and filled-in brows, the diva kept her lips neutral with a hint of gloss. Rosy cheeks and a touch of highlighter completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Looking like a Punjabi kudi in her outfit, Sara too kept her look simple with bare minimum foundation and concealer. Kohl-lined eyes, mascara, filled-in brows and glossy pink lips were all it took to complete her look!



India's beauty mogul, Katrina Kaif who is aware of the current raging beauty trend, was all about the rosy glow for her latest look. Basic lined eyes, mascara, dusted blush cheeks and glossy pink lips, were all the diva needed to look radiant for the festival this year!

Tara Sutaria

Following suit, Tara's clear and glowing skin only needed an adequate touch of blush, eyes blended well to make them pop and lips topped off with a neutral glossy tone, to enhance her beauty!

We love the minimal makeup trend that almost every diva sported this time around. All they needed was some colour on their cheeks and lips to highlight their features!

