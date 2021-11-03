Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 makeup lessons to borrow from divas to look like a 'Patakha' this Diwali

Diwali is here and it's now the time to return to all things glam. No more breaks, just lots of fun with your makeup kitty. The makings of a great look can be achieved amazingly with the perfect set of inspiration and here's your easy access to paint something as pretty as these looks served by Bollywood beauties. Gift yourself the joy of the Happiest Diwali.

Calling all fans of perfection. Consider Deepika Padukone as your master in fashion and beauty. Dressed super stunning in a Sabyasachi colourful hand-painted saree. The fringed hem ensemble was beautified with accessories but her black winged eyeliner made us stop and drool at how immaculately it was drawn. Complement it with a creamy peach eyeshadow and lipstick that can match. Keep your cheekbones well highlighted or stick to matte skin.

Here’s when minimal became our favourite word. Alia Bhatt chose to round out her desi look in a red ensemble that was well elevated with pink lipstick, a subtle swipe of eyeshadow, and cheeks highlighted. The key to making this look extra noticeable lies in a great mascara game and a thin black eyeliner drawn on your lids. Don’t forget to brush your brows nicely.

The queen who always puts out a smoke show, Shraddha Kapoor often opts for a fabulously created black smokey eye makeup look. Her lilac lehenga from Krésha Bajaj was all decked up with silver embroidery and we also loved her kohl-rimmed eyes.

How can one never be ready for red? Kriti Sanon recently showed us how to work the look. Having chosen a peplum kurta and palazzo pants from Mahima Mahajan, her eyelids and pout agreed to play along with the makeup. Creamy and a little shine can get the lipstick right while her upper eyelids and lower lash lines had it coloured in a cream-based red eyeshadow. A single swipe of pink blush can do you good.

You’re never fully ready to party without shimmer. Agreed? Ananya Panday proved it when it dolled up in an Arpita Mehta lehenga that was accentuated with cowrie shells. Glossy pink lips, filled-in eyebrows, gold shimmery eyes with a subtle smokey eye effect, and cheeks painted all pink with a touch of highlighter can finish the look for you like the 23-year-old actress.

The blue that awaits to paint a wow picture for you. Katrina Kaif is gradually leaning to blue ever since she kickstarted Sooryavanshi promotions. Recently she draped herself all gorgeous in an Anita Dongre saree. A teal eyeshadow can make you look extra (in a nice way) instantly. Ensure to colour the inner corners of your eyes with this shade that stands out, matte skin, soft pink glossy lips, and cheeks flushed in pink. Get that bindi on.

Trust the classic and never-fading feline flick to up the oomph for you this festive season. Giving all retro vibes in a Manish Malhotra chiffon saree, Janhvi looked like a goddess, and the winged eyeliner done using a black eyeliner only took her overall glam to the top-notch degree. Get your lips to shine with gloss, and cheeks all pink with blush. There’s no going wrong here.

