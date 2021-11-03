Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 makeup lessons to borrow from divas to look like a 'Patakha' this Diwali

by Manjusha Naik   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:21 PM IST  |  52.6K
   
Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 makeup lessons to borrow from divas to look like a 'Patakha' this Diwali
Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 makeup lessons to borrow from divas to look like a 'Patakha' this Diwali
Advertisement

Diwali is here and it's now the time to return to all things glam. No more breaks, just lots of fun with your makeup kitty. The makings of a great look can be achieved amazingly with the perfect set of inspiration and here's your easy access to paint something as pretty as these looks served by Bollywood beauties. Gift yourself the joy of the Happiest Diwali. 

 

Calling all fans of perfection. Consider Deepika Padukone as your master in fashion and beauty. Dressed super stunning in a Sabyasachi colourful hand-painted saree. The fringed hem ensemble was beautified with accessories but her black winged eyeliner made us stop and drool at how immaculately it was drawn. Complement it with a creamy peach eyeshadow and lipstick that can match. Keep your cheekbones well highlighted or stick to matte skin. 

 

alia bhatt katrina kaif makeup lessons beauty1 patakha diwali

 

Here’s when minimal became our favourite word. Alia Bhatt chose to round out her desi look in a red ensemble that was well elevated with pink lipstick, a subtle swipe of eyeshadow, and cheeks highlighted. The key to making this look extra noticeable lies in a great mascara game and a thin black eyeliner drawn on your lids. Don’t forget to brush your brows nicely. 

 

beauty2 alia bhatt katrina kaif makeup lessons patakha diwali

 

The queen who always puts out a smoke show, Shraddha Kapoor often opts for a fabulously created black smokey eye makeup look. Her lilac lehenga from Krésha Bajaj was all decked up with silver embroidery and we also loved her kohl-rimmed eyes. 

 

alia beauty3 bhatt katrina kaif makeup lessons patakha diwali

 

How can one never be ready for red? Kriti Sanon recently showed us how to work the look. Having chosen a peplum kurta and palazzo pants from Mahima Mahajan, her eyelids and pout agreed to play along with the makeup. Creamy and a little shine can get the lipstick right while her upper eyelids and lower lash lines had it coloured in a cream-based red eyeshadow. A single swipe of pink blush can do you good. 

 

beauty4 alia bhatt katrina kaif makeup lessons patakha diwali

 

You’re never fully ready to party without shimmer. Agreed? Ananya Panday proved it when it dolled up in an Arpita Mehta lehenga that was accentuated with cowrie shells. Glossy pink lips, filled-in eyebrows, gold shimmery eyes with a subtle smokey eye effect, and cheeks painted all pink with a touch of highlighter can finish the look for you like the 23-year-old actress. 

 

alia bhatt katrina kaif makeup beauty5 lessons patakha diwali

 

The blue that awaits to paint a wow picture for you. Katrina Kaif is gradually leaning to blue ever since she kickstarted Sooryavanshi promotions. Recently she draped herself all gorgeous in an Anita Dongre saree. A teal eyeshadow can make you look extra (in a nice way) instantly. Ensure to colour the inner corners of your eyes with this shade that stands out, matte skin, soft pink glossy lips, and cheeks flushed in pink. Get that bindi on. 

 

beauty6 alia bhatt katrina kaif makeup lessons patakha diwali

 

Trust the classic and never-fading feline flick to up the oomph for you this festive season. Giving all retro vibes in a Manish Malhotra chiffon saree, Janhvi looked like a goddess, and the winged eyeliner done using a black eyeliner only took her overall glam to the top-notch degree. Get your lips to shine with gloss, and cheeks all pink with blush. There’s no going wrong here. 

 

alia bhatt katrina kaif makeup beauty7 lessons patakha diwali

Whose makeup is the best? Let us know in the comments below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles

Advertisement

Credits: INSTAGRAM


Comments
Anonymous : Alia Bhatt
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina, deepika, shraddha and kriti looking very pretty.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Here alia and kriti stood out for me..❤
REPLY 1 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 G (combo Pack Of 2) Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist Up Pencil - Waterproof, Smudge Proof & Long Lasting Eye Makeup

Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 G (combo Pack Of 2) Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist ...

₹310.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Amazon Brand - Presto! Oxo-biodegradable Garbage Bags, Medium (19 X 21 Inches) - 30 Bags/roll (pack Of 6, Black

Amazon Brand - Presto! Oxo-biodegradable Garbage Bags, Medium (19 X 21 Inches) -...

₹332.00 (₹1.84 / count)
₹420.00 (₹2.33 / count) (21%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Day And Date Feature Analogue Women's & Girls Watch (red)

Jainx Day And Date Feature Analogue Women's & Girls Watch (red)

₹299.00
₹1,999.00 (85%)
 Buy Now
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Restore With Pure Oat Extract Body Lotion, 400 Ml

Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Restore With Pure Oat Extract Body Lotion, 400 Ml

₹267.00 (₹66.75 / 100 ml)
₹375.00 (₹93.75 / 100 ml) (29%)
 Buy Now
Mammon Women's Handbags Combo (set Of 3) (cream)

Mammon Women's Handbags Combo (set Of 3) (cream)

₹519.00
₹3,499.00 (85%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Amazonbasics 24 Pair Over-the-door Shoe Organizer,white

Amazonbasics 24 Pair Over-the-door Shoe Organizer,white

₹699.00
₹1,600.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
Vaseline Intensive Care 24 Hr Nourishing Cocoa Glow Body Lotion With Cocoa And Shea Butter, Restores Glow For All Skin Type - 400 Ml

Vaseline Intensive Care 24 Hr Nourishing Cocoa Glow Body Lotion With Cocoa And S...

₹299.00 (₹74.75 / 100 ml)
₹345.00 (₹86.25 / 100 ml) (13%)
 Buy Now
Redux Analogue Brown Dial Men's Watch Rws0217s

Redux Analogue Brown Dial Men's Watch Rws0217s

₹260.00
₹2,499.00 (90%)
 Buy Now
Swisstone Analogue Women's Watch (pink Dial Silver Colored Strap)

Swisstone Analogue Women's Watch (pink Dial Silver Colored Strap)

₹412.00
₹2,599.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
View All