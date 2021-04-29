Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Celebs are ditching their dramatic looks for minimal makeup & here’s proof

Gone are the days of dramatic makeup looks, it’s all about keeping things simple these days and here’s proof! Check it out

Remember when Bollywood divas were obsessed with smokey eyes and dramatic eyeliners? Well, things have clearly taken a 360-degree turn and gone are the days of going OTT. From graphic liners to just a hint of mascara, simplicity is what the celebs are appreciating right now and with the summer trends coming along, it’s the perfect treat for everyone! The last year has impacted a lot of fashion and beauty trends and minimalism is what everyone is appreciating right now!

You’d think Diwali is a day to play dress up and go all out but looking at Alia Bhatt’s desi look, our thoughts have changed. While the lehenga is quite the treat, the actress styled the look with a simple ponytail and minimal makeup. A rosy blushed glow is all that she opted for and it’s perfect for when you want to let your outfit do the talking.

The same is the case for Katrina Kaif who kept things casual and laid back with her glam. She let her skin do all the talking and added a hint of cream blush on her cheeks. With a lip-tint, she completed her look and appreciated the whole minimalism trend.

Ananya Panday

Ananya, on the other hand, picked out neutral tones instead of a coral glow. With mascara and a hint of natural eyeshadow, the diva concealed only the important areas on the skin and picked a natural shade of lipstick to complete her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s effortless glam is no different as she added colour to her face with blushed cheeks while her filled in eyebrows defined her face. Loads of mascara and a natural lip colour completed her look making it perfect for the summer.

Tara Sutaria

Talking about summer makeup, Tara’s sunkissed glow and all-around blushed look show how minimal products can give out the maximum benefits. For a perfect day look, add hints of highlighter on the high points of your face and you’ll be good to go!

