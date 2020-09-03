Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut: Who do you think has the best glam game in Bollywood? VOTE

Makeup can either make or break the look. So, who according to you is always acing at their makeup game?

The leading ladies of Bollywood are always looking their best thanks to their entourage of stylists and makeup artists who are always on their beck and call to make them look gorgeous. We know that celebs are always trying to make a trendy statement even if it comes to carrying around some of the most expensive luxury bags and outfits. While this is the case, we know that no look is complete without a stunning glam. From red carpets to promotional events, you'll rarely find Bollywood beauties stepping out with a bare face.

No matter what the event or attire, their glam game is always on point. While often experiments with her eyes, likes to keep things simple and glowy. So, we dissected each of their glam games and it's time to pick your favourite!

Kat is one of the most out together actresses when it comes to her glam. The actress who has now turned into a makeup mogul is all about experimenting now. With almost 2 decades in the industry, she surely knows what looks the best on her!

Deepika Padukone

The actress who was known for her winged eyeliners and neutral glam has changed her makeup game over the past few years. With smokey eyes and dewy highlighted glow, she is often stepping out of the box!

With her glam always on point, she often lets her glowy skin do the talking. With definition around the eyes and a soft glam, her makeup looks are easily one of our favourites!

Alia Bhatt

Alia likes to keep things simple and minimal when it comes to her glam. Even on the red carpet or weddings, you'll rarely see her playing around with her makeup looks.

Kangana is often making a statement with her outfits which is why her makeup is always what compliments her attire. From edgy to simple and elegant, her makeup is a reflection of the kind of outfit she's wearing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has a signature look with kohl-rimmed smokey eyes and neutral makeup. Over the past few years, that has changed to a minimal nude makeup look with glowy cheeks and highlighted cheekbones.

Jonas

The actress who is travelling the world is often stepping out with some of the most trendy looks. Her makeup is a mix of trendy and classic and absolutely not without a red lip making a statement every now and then.

What are your thoughts about it?

