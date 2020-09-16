  1. Home
Alia Bhatt loves showing off her glowing skin in no makeup selfies giving us an insight into her beauty regime

Alia Bhatt is a fan of keeping her face bare and this gives us an insight into her skincare routine! Check it out
Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 06:14 pm
Alia Bhatt loves showing off her glowing skin in no makeup selfies giving us an insight into her beauty regime
The leading ladies of Bollywood have always been a fan of looking their glamorous best and showing off their makeup skill. However, in the recent past, things have changed drastically and celebs are now making the most of their natural look and are no longer scared of showing it off. Case in point, we have Alia Bhatt on our list today who not only looks her glamorous best in makeup but also switches thing up and shows off her glowing skin in selfies. 

The actress who swears by using ice on her puffy face every morning has definitely made the most of this trick. Rubbing ice on the face not only reduces the puffiness but also increases the blood circulation and brings the natural pink tint on your cheeks. I mean, her makeup free-selfies serve enough proof here! 

To maintain her even skin tone, the actress also uses Multani mitti which we know is an age-old remedy to keep the skin healthy and glowing!

No matter what the occasion, the actress always makes sure to give her skin and hair a break from all the products and often goes au-naturale! 

alia bhatt without makeup photos

Her untamed brow game is truly a winner in most of her bare-faced selfies and we are honestly a fan! 

Soaking in Vitamin D seems to be one of her best remedies to get the most of her summer tan! 

Working out can be ideal if you’re looking for the after-workout glow and it looks like Alia Bhatt swears by it! 

What is glowing skin without a good beauty sleep? The actress surely knows all the right tricks to makes the most of her night routine. 

And lastly, to whoever who said, being happy is the best way to make the skin glow, Alia Bhatt agrees with you! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

