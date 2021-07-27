Alia Bhatt reveals her everyday skincare regime: 6 Products to help you follow the star's skincare routine

A few days ago, took to her Youtube channel and revealed her everyday skincare routine. She said that she carries a skincare travel bag everywhere she goes since she ends up doing her routine in the car, in her vanity van and sometimes even in the elevator. But no matter what, she never skips her everyday skincare routine. She shared that her skincare routine is one of the most important parts of her life and the exciting part of her day. If you aim for the same glowy, bouncy skin that Alia has, then here we have her step-to-step routine along with the best and most effective products.

It is important to note that before you start with any skincare routine, you must first wash your face with a cleanser that suits your skin type. Alia suggests using a water-based, oil-based or a balm cleanser depending on what your skin type is.

Start with a face roller

Alia starts her day with a vibrating gold face roller. She massages it on her face in an upwards and outwards motion to decrease water retention and improve circulation. She claims that on days when she has early morning shoots, it instantly wakes her up. The rolling motion of the cold metal can stimulate collagen, calm inflammation and erase fine lines.

Under eye cream is an essential

The skin under your eye is thinner and more delicate than the rest of your body and hence, needs some extra care. Alia confirms that eye cream is very important. She applies an under eye cream to help with dryness and brighten the look of dark circles. Under eye cream will soothe your skin and also reduce puffiness and wrinkles.

Use caffeine drops if required

Alia also uses caffeine drops under her eyes but suggests that it may not be a necessity for everyone. She applies it because her under eye looks a little puffy in the morning and she has to face the camera.

Niacinamide is your saviour

Alia shares that niacinamide helps get rid of fine lines, protects from pollution, hydrates and regenerates. She also reveals that it is her favourite ingredient. She uses a niacinamide serum and takes it down to her neck and on her hands too. Bhatt says that everything you apply on your face can be applied on your neck and hands, and is a great tip to prevent ageing on those parts of your body too. Niacinamide is known to balance oil production, improve building of collagen and fight acne and acne marks.

Do not forget to moisturise

A key step in Alia’s routine is a moisturiser. She says that because she spends too much time in front of lights, her skin gets really dry and just like we drink water, our skin also needs to drink water. Keeping your skin hydrated is extremely important. You must use an oil-free moisturiser if you have oily skin, but do not skip it.

Do not forget to end with a sunscreen

The final and most important step in her skin care routine is sunscreen. The actress says that she cannot emphasise on how important sunscreen is. Even if you go near a window, you need sunscreen. She always makes it a point to wear sunscreen before she steps out of her house, no matter what the weather is and also ensures to apply it before her makeup.

