Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 celeb-approved looks that prove love is in the hair this Valentine's month

You say love is the air, we say this February love is in the hair. Our minds and hearts are all so gravitated towards finding date-appropriate dresses, we're forgetting that hairstyles play quite the pretty and romantic role. Bring in a few messy tweaks or go for braids, it's never too late to make your partner go weak in the knees. Why wait for summer to treat yourself to a new look? Say hello to fabulous hairdos with one inspiration at a time. Here's how to turn up the volume of your glam streak like your favourite Bollywood beauties.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Queen Bebo knows how to pull off a braid and ponytail game right. Bring the best of both worlds even when your hair is in its messy element. Best for balmy days, a low ponytail and two braids at the front can create an illusion of a crown. But, this time it is your hair doing the magic and oh, your hair can hold a pony too. Tell us you're ready to ditch your hair ties and scrunchies?

Deepika Padukone

You name the hairstyle and you'll find it in her glam files. Sleek, braids, buns, tousled waves, or one of her latest samurai-inspired wet hairdos done by Hairstylist Amit Thakur. She's aced them all and continues to leave our hearts mesmerized. If you're a fan of hair buns, go for a low hair bun. To keep it natural, refrain from overly brushing your hair. Let tendrils free to complement your features.

Alia Bhatt

White sarees are pretty, it's a given. But, what's prettier? Roses that bring about elegance. Red is the season's favourite hue and a symbol of love, so why say no to this flower? If you have wavy tresses, trust us when we say your life just got easier with this retro avatar. Miss Bhatt's hairstyle looked beautiful with double roses placed close to her ear. Just get hold of fresh flowers and hairpins that can hold these intact.

Ananya Panday

A natural take on your everyday ponytail game. Bored of doing the regular high ponytails? Get your tousled waves to own the show without trying too hard. Opt for a messy look and do not overbrush it. Let the textures be visible once you do the side-partition. Go for a low-side ponytail and place it at the front.

Shraddha Kapoor

Fishtail braids are a crowd-pleaser and here's how to swear by one. Once you've parted your hair at the side, braid your hair a little away from your ear and twist a major chunk of your tendrils, and merge it with the braid. Slip out a few tendrils and you're done.

Which diva's style do you wish to replicate? Let us know in the comments below.

