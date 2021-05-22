Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 easy ways to spice up your braid game this season

Looking for a way to add extra oomph to your outfit? These celebs inspired braids will help you do just that!

Hairstyles are an easy way to add extra oomph to your look. Whether it’s a sleek bun or a braid or a funky ponytail, it can easily add spice to your outfit. Braids especially are a great way to show that you’ve put in effort into dressing up. They keep your hair in place and in most cases can elevate even a boring outfit. Now, a simple braid is an easy way to keep your hair in place but leave it on to your favourite diva to add spice. Here are 5 easy ways even you can transform your braid game:

Instead of going on with a sleek braid, you can always add extra oomph with a fishtail braid. Just start by parting your hair towards the side and start braiding! Make sure to pull out a few tendrils of hair to frame your face.

Alia loves the half-braided hairstyle and leaves no chance to rock it in style. From the red carpet to desi outfits, Ms Bhatt has managed to rock the hairstyle with it all. It’s perfect for people with wavy and textured hair and to be honest, the messier the braid, the better it looks!

Ananya Panday

Adding a modern touch to the usual braids, the actress opted to pull her hair back in a dutch braid and then tied the rest in a ponytail. If you’re someone who is always on the lookout to try something new, this is a great way to do so.

Kriti Sanon

Whether it’s extremely hot outside or you want to elevate your casual look, dual dutch braids are the way to go. Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon’s look and pull your hair back in dual tails. It’s fun, quirky and spices up even the simplest of casual outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While braids are simple to create and adds extra oomph to your look, you can definitely take cues from Bebo and go all out with a rope braid. This twisted form of braid is extremely easy to create and will give you major boss-lady vibes. For an entire season, even the Kar-Jenner sisters were obsessed with these.

