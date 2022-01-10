Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 divas who proved sleek buns look incredibly pleasing with gajras

Another day in the life of a pandemic-stricken world makes us want to look at the prettier side of the universe and the virtual wedding invitation you just received from your cousin, friend, or anybody you consider as close, can be your ultimate ticket. Since the time to doll up has arrived, we guess your mind is conditioned to look for stunning ethnic ensembles. But, the proposal we have for you today will have you thinking that accessories are as vital as your outfit.

Let's head back to the traditional route. Though vintage, it's massively in demand at most weddings. Seen a wedding happen without a flower in sight? We wonder if its beauty and grace can be replaced by anything at all. We're referring to the irresistibly charming and wholly refreshing mogra. It's that little white flower sitting pretty in your garden which is also ever-ready in sealing your look. If you too like Bollywood divas want to amplify your wedding attendee avatar, here's the guide that will show you how to replicate a compliment-inducing sleek bun beautified with gajras.

All ready in your gorgeous green velvet lehenga set? Kriti Sanon with much elan placed a mini gajra around her sleek bun placed low that compliments her chandbali gold earrings, ring, and the Sukriti and Aakriti ensemble.

It takes two to tango they say and we think this applies to a silk saree and an accessory that can make a statement together. Shraddha Kapoor elevated her Paithani purple saree with jewellery such as a choker necklace, jhumkas, and a sleek bun put together with mogras.

Can't have enough of lehengas? But, our heart says do not wear these without mogras. Anita Dongre's Nadia lehenga brought class apart elegance no doubt but tell us the flowers on Tara Sutaria's sleek bun isn't too fabulous? Her choker and earrings crafted with emerald green and pink quartz look simply magical.

Kareena Kapoor Khan always brings trends to the table. Be it old or new, there's no miss in her style diaries, and Nikasha's yellow saree with stripes, polka dots, and zig-zag patterns wasn't the only perfect thing here. See those beauties owning the spotlight on her sleek bun?

Kanjeevaram silk sarees are a fail-safe option that can take you to any wedding but mogras too have much to gloat about its gloriousness that comes with ease. Alia Bhatt's green saree from Madhurya Creations was truly majestic with the gold jhumkas and the hairdo that joined the verve of making this a stellar look.

Karisma Kapoor's ethnic looks often create a jaw-dropping storm and this Raw Mango sheer saree is the case in point. Look at the jasmine flowers that left us enticed with their natural charm. Now, you know, this hair accessory can paint the picture of your dreams.

Love a regular saree look? Change the route, please. Prep up splendidly with a green saree and sleeveless blouse from Punit Balana that bore wondrous embroidery. We love how the gajra on Aditi Rao Hydari put out an easy on the eye picture with a colourful take that appeared through the medley of flowers.

When life gives you silk sarees, make it scream of a tantalizing vibe with something as mogra, its fragrance will make a mark. Who better than Thalavii, Kangana Ranaut to show us how to ace a desi look?

