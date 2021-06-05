Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: Feeling lazy to wash your hair? Here are 5 cute hairstyles you can recreate

Don’t feel like shampooing? Here are 5 chic hairstyles you can recreate in oily hair. Check it out

Being girls we often feel lazy to take care of so many things around us. Whenever you wish to step out, everything from wardrobe to makeup and accessories need to be sorted. But, we cannot deny the fact that there are always lazy days where washing your mane feels like the most taxing task. If you’re one of those people who experience an oily scalp on the second day of washing your hair, you’ll relate this to the most! So, instead of cribbing about your oily mane and hiding it under beanies, opt for cute hairstyles that will hide the excess oil while also adding extra oomph to the look.

Take cues from Alia Bhatt and opt for this cute braided hairstyle that can match any kind of outfit you wear. All you need to do is braid two front sections of your hair and tie it at the back. Don’t worry if you don’t do it right. The messier the better!

Ananya Panday

Ananya’s cute and chic textured ponytail is a solid way to take things up a notch. It’s perfect for days when your scalp feels oily. To make it look even cuter, you can pull out a few tendrils in the front and frame your face right!

Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about cute hairstyles, the simplicity of a braid is unmatched. Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor and style your outfit with a dutch braid. It's perfect for days when you have oily hair or days when it's just too hot outside to leave your hair open.

Sometimes your crown area can feel exceptionally oily, this is when you need to put hair in a bun. But instead of going all out with your hair, just do a half-updo, accessorise it and call it a day! Shraddha Kapoor wore this hairstyle with a gajra and it’s the best thing ever.

Obviously, when nothing seems to work, a pulled back top-knot is the answer to all your prayers! Take cues from Deepika Padukone and you can rock a bun in every style and with every outfit.

