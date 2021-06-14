Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: When celebs matched their eyeshadow with outfits & did monotone makeup right

While some prefer to match their lip shades to their outfits, for others it is all about the eyes!

Matching makeup with outfits is something celebrities have been doing for a while now. One of the main rules of makeup and beauty is that both the eyes and lips can't be bold. If you're going bold with the eyes, keep your lips neutral and vice versa. Matching their eyeshadow with their outfit is a simple way to make a beauty statement. Here's how our favourite divas have done it so far.



Not one to experiment with her makeup, Alia Bhatt stuck to the bold smokey eye that matched perfectly well with her black and silver metallic outfit. A slick-back hairdo, filled-in brows, peachy lips and silver hoop earrings ensured this look was as glam as it could be.



Next in line, Shraddha Kapoor who has time and again shown us that she is open to trying new things in terms of makeup, hair, styling, etc. chose to add a factor of glam to her shimmery ruby red outfit with a shade of eyeshadow that matched her dress! Her hair styled into romantic, glossy waves, filled-in brows and blush pink lips were all she needed to complete this look.

Kriti Sanon

Also open to experimenting with makeup, Kriti Sanon left us dazzled and dazed when she picked out an emerald green outfit with dramatic ruffle sleeves. Additionally, matching emerald green eyeshadow with loads of shimmer, added definition to her look.

Jonas

Always keen to experiment, the actor, singer and businesswoman also hopped on the trend. For the premiere of her Hollywood debut, Baywatch, PeeCee looked glamorous as always in a shimmery navy blue gown with a plunging neckline. Metallic blue and purple eyeshadow that matched her outfit, filled-in brows, nude lips and her centre-parted hair styled in a sleek manner topped off this glitzy look.



DP has been a fan of this makeup trend for a while now. From green to burgundy, she's managed to ace every single eyeshadow shade to perfectly align with her outfit. For the MET Gala, the diva picked out a pink Barbie gown by Peter Dundas which bore purple rhinestones all over it. To give this look an edge, the diva opted for a metallic purple and pink blend of a smokey eye. She broke a beauty rule and even went with bold lips to complete the look!



A huge fan of coloured eyeshadow, Disha Patani has also been on board with this trend for a while. A look that spells summer, that we're still digging, is this hot pink eyeshadow that perfectly contrasted as well as merged with her bright tangerine and pink floral summer dress. Her voluminous hair styled into beachy waves, filled-in brows and a pink pout completed her look.

Who do you think pulled off this trend the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift to Deepika Padukone: ALL the celebs who STUNNED in Zuhair Murad gowns

Share your comment ×