All the AMAZING benefits that make Vitamin C serum a must have in your skincare routine

Looking for a miracle product that works on all your skin woes? Vitamin C serum is what you are longing for!

If you don’t already know, Vitamin C is one of the best ingredients you can incorporate in your skincare routine. Vitamin C is an anti-oxidant which in le man’s terms means that it helps in reducing the damage caused the Sun or other environmental factors. While consuming citrus fruits and juices might help increase the vitamin c levels in your body, only a handful of the percentage actually will end up going in your skin. Like many DIYs and home, remedies suggest using citrus fruits directly on the skin, it’s not always advisable. Firstly, you have no control over the quality while you never know how your skin might react to the concentrated vitamin C in these fruits.

One of the easiest and efficient ways to include Vitamin C in your skincare routine if to make the most of your serums and products. While they have been chemically altered, these serums can help in dealing with your skin issues based on your skin type. While we’ve managed to explain how to go about with skipping home remedies and including serums in your routine, it’s time to convince you to actually invest in a good serum-based on the multiple benefits it provides:

Boosts collagen production

Collagen is a protein that holds cells together which strengthens the skin and gives it elasticity. Vitamin C helps in increasing the collagen production which in turn works to keep the skin younger looking and further reducing the signs of ageing.

Safe for almost all skin types

Oily or dry- no matter what your skin type, vitamin C is a safe serum to use. According to Healthline, Vitamin C is used by most people without experiencing any adverse effects. However, based on your skin type, it’s best to choose the right formula. For people with hypersensitive skin, it is still advisable to do a patch test.

Reduces dark spots and pigmentation

If you are looking for a miracle ingredient that will help reduce the dark spots, acne scars and pigmentation patches, Vitamin C is the right ingredient for you. It brightens your skin to give an even skin tone as it directly helps in toning down the excessive melanin production in specific areas.

Say good-bye to dark circles

While it helps in dealing with dark spots, it is also an effective ingredient when it comes to evening out dark circles. It hydrates the under-eye leaving it looking plump while also dealing with fine lines which is a win-win situation.

Adding to these benefits, Vitamin C serums help in dealing with environmental factors and help reduce sun damage. While doing so, it is necessary to talk to your favourite dermatologist to guide you in the right direction.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Easy ways to get rid of pesky dark circles and eye bags over the weekend

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×