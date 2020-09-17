ALL the benefits of cucumber water for skin care explains cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev

Cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev explains the benefits of using coconut water for acne, hydration & puffiness. Check it out

We have all known the goodness of Cucumber as a culinary delight relished around the world. Besides taste buds, benefits of Cucumber extend to health, beauty, and skincare as well. From being a daily cleanser for a soft and even-toned complexion to soothing eyes, anti-ageing and anti-acne, the Cool Cucumber is a gift to skincare.

Let’s go through the benefits of Cucumber for our Skin

Hydrates Skin

Cucumbers carry 85%-95% water content depending on the variety. Since it is water-soluble it can be blended with honey, glycerine, or aloevera and applied on the face. When making DIY mask swap water with cucumber juice. You can make a toner at home by storing cucumber juice in a bottle. This can be stored in a refrigerator and sprayed as needed.

Reduces puffiness around eyes

Cucumbers help relieve tired eyes, reduce swelling and puffiness around eyes. Chilled cucumber slices relax eye muscles and reduce inflammation.

Anti-ageing

Cucumber improves the hydration level of the skin and used to counter wrinkles and premature skin ageing. Since it is good for sensitive skin areas it can be applied around eyes to avoid crowfeet the first signs of ageing.

Astringent and toner

Cucumber is known for its cooling, toning, and astringent properties. It is a natural way to close open pores & tighten them. It can be used daily several times a day for its nourishing and hydrating properties.

Soothes irritation

Cucumber juice is cooling and inflammatory. It also helps to reduce the redness caused due to sunburns, insect bites and rashes.

Calms Acne

The key reason for acne is that clogged pores due to impurities. Cucumber juice helps remove these impurities and unclogs pores whereby reducing breakouts. It also calms active acne.

Here’s DIY Cucumber Face Wash

Grate a cucumber to extract juice from it. Apply cucumber juice over face using a cotton ball or simply splash some cucumber juice. Leave it for 1-2 minutes before rinsing it with water. This can be done daily.

Cucumber indeed is skin’s best friend!

- Inputs by: Pooja Dagdev, Cosmetologist & Aromatherapist

Credits :getty images

