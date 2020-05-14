All the do’s and don’ts you need to know before trying any at home haircare

Taking care of your hair at home is the only option left during the quarantine. But, in order to do that, here are some do’s and don’ts you need to keep in mind.

While all the salons and parlours are literally locked, all we are left to do is practise haircare at home. While doing so, it is necessary to know about a lot of things before letting the ingredients and home-remedies touch your hair. Nt just home remedies, even if you are making an attempt to change the way your hair looks, make sure to keep the following do’s and don’ts in mind.

Do's

- Do your research before making any homemade hair masks. Understand the ingredients and what it does to the type of your hair.

- Lookup creative ways to style your hair. Now is the time to explore your hair styling option.

- Do curb all your sudden and compelling thoughts of cutting bangs. If you are really into it make sure you do your research right on techniques and ways to do it.

- If you have an oily scalp, now is the time to refrain from washing your locks every other day. With you being at home, let your hair not get dry with all the washing for once.

Don’ts

- Do not make masks based on any trend or popular ingredients. While some things work for a few people, it is not necessary that it would work for you.

- Do not use unnecessary styling products if not needed. Let your hair breathe.

- Do not try and dye your hair at home. Beach or no bleach, hair colour does damage your hair and do not do it without consulting an expert.

- Do not use this time to ignore the health of your hair. Make sure you deep-condition your locks every now and then.

