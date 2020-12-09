All the facts you need to know about anti ageing explains dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

Looking for ways to take care of your ageing skin? Dermatologist, Dr Ajay Rana explains

Skin ageing has become a problem in today’s lifestyle. Be it, men or women, the problem is faced by an ample number of people. Unhealthy and processed food is one of the main causes of skin ageing. Processed foods contain all types of ingredients which the body doesn’t recognize and that leads to skin ageing and a weakened immune system.

Skin ageing is characterized by features such as rough-textured appearance, Wrinkling & loss of elasticity. However, age and skin ageing processes have been considered complex even with different factors. The conventional ageing mostly depends upon the individual genes, proteins, and other intrinsic in isolation. But, the processes of ageing involve the interaction of physical, biological, psychological, social and cultural aspects as well. Ageing also is affected by personal habits, diet and living environments beside medical issues. The effects of physical exercise, drugs, vitamins, hormones and antioxidants may have an impact on longevity. Skin is the hurdle that sets apart the body from the outer environment. Besides protecting the body from water loss and infections, it has an important cosmetic role. However, exposure to sunlight is one of the biggest culprits in ageing skin. Over time, the sun's (UV) ultraviolet light damages certain fibres produced in the skin called elastin. The breakdown of elastin fibres causes stretch, skin to sag, and lose its ability to restore back after stretching.

As a society, we value beauty and strive to look young and that leads us to the Companies which exploit these desires, knowing that we will try anything in our search for a miracle cure for ageing and using skincare products that sting or burn that leaves your skin irritated which damages the skin and as a result, the natural oils found on Face surface go rancid, which breaks down collagen and speeds ageing. One of the most important ways you can prevent your skin from ageing is to make sure you’re not dousing it with harmful chemicals.

There are few ways which can help you slow down your ageing.

- Try drinking 2-3 litres of water per day. Hydrating keeps one’s skin looking young, bright and glowing.

- Exercising regularly decreases the chance for persistent disease, depression and cognitive decline, and can keep your skin looking younger.

- Use fish oils. These supplements are rich in the essential omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA and enhance cardiovascularly vision health; strengthen skin, hair, and nails, and memory skills.

- Glutathione is the master antioxidant in the body and also known for one of the most powerful supplements for slowing down the ageing process

- Alpha Lipoic Acid:- ALA is a potent, versatile antioxidant that helps to fend off inflammation, balances blood sugar and protect skin collagen of one’s.

- Stop Smoking , It greatly speeds up your skin ages. It causes wrinkles and a dull, sallow complexion.

- Avoid using alcohol. It is bad for the skin. It dehydrates the skin and with time, damages the skin.

- Regular exercise can improve circulation and boost the immune system. This may give the skin a more youthful appearance.

- Apply a facial moisturizer on a daily basis. The moisturizer keeps water in our skin, giving it a more youthful appearance.

- SC (Stem cell) transplantation is a promising therapy for the treatment of skin ageing. Adipose tissue transplantation could improve skin quality and increase skin volume that adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) contribute to the regeneration of skin during ageing.

