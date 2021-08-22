All the fuss about Skincare Pilling and how to bring it to a pause

What good is a skincare routine if it doesn’t coddle your skin the right way and doesn’t stay long enough to perform its duty? Like serums and moisturisers play as daily saviours for your skin. If you’ve applied every product at hand and found little gobbets finding zero balance to hold onto your skin, that’s ‘Skincare Pilling’.

There’s not a single cause to how annoying it can be. Before you start with the competition of what should go first, learn what is essential for your skin. Make a list of the routine you’d like to follow for AM and PM. Read the label and leave harsh chemicals behind. Never opt for products that entail silicones. These are not just bad ideas for your skin but also do not easily get absorbed, this serves no purpose. Start with a mild exfoliation session, do it in a circular motion so you can get rid of all the grime that’s packed with oil. Do not over-apply any product, minimal quantity is key. Apply the product in the right order and do not mess up with the steps. Rule to follow: From light texture to heavy formulas, this helps for products to settle better.

Post application of each product, give it a good massage in an upward direction, and wait for a minute each before you move to the next. Do not neglect your neck and also never blend both products that are infused with water and oil. If you’re picking out an SPF, choose the one that’s free of cakey formulation and the one that can be slathered with ease.

