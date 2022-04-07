All hail these juicy fruits that can bless your skin to a glorious glow this summer

Healthy skin is always in, right? If you're not the one to drink liters of water every day, wonder how you're living in the summers. Your body gets quickly dehydrated and there's no such thing as too much water. If you're the one who prefers to consume fruits or veggies to count on for your daily water intake, the good news is that your skin is in for a treat. Although, it depends on the water contents each fruit or veggie entails. Take watermelon and citrus fruits, these are nothing but a big glass of water for dull and dry skin.

As days get brighter, allow your skin to get healthier with these below-mentioned fruits. Get these to serve you through your daily skincare regimen or diet, as per your preference.

1) Mango: All that milkshakes, jams, pastries, and curries may have this fruit. But, keep a tab on how sugar is added to all these recipes. Best to be consumed as a fruit in its raw essence, mangoes come packed with flavonoids and vitamins A, E, C, and K. These aid in soothing inflammation, hydrating your skin, boosting your skin's glow, and improving the texture.

2) Orange: It's showtime, sorry we mean, it's glow time! Vitamin C is not a fad kind of hype. It's for real and when this juicy fruit can give it all, why let it pass? Get the best from this antioxidant that can help pigmented, ageing, dry and dull skin. It enhances collagen production, adds glow, fades dark spots, reduces premature signs of ageing, and nourishes your skin.

3) Watermelon: An instant winner as it can cool down your body and show you how to beat the heat. Thanks to the 92% water it holds tight. This super tasty fruit has everything good from Vitamin C, A, B1, B6, and Lycopene. While vitamins work to keep a tab on fine lines and wrinkles, improving your skin's texture and glowing it up, the latter shields your skin from further damage.

4) Avocado: Think moisturised skin, consider this green fruit as a blessing. Loaded with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, dietary fibers, lutein, and zeaxanthin, these can benefit your skin in every possible way. From offering anti-inflammatory properties to preventing skin damage caused due to UV rays and firming up your skin, try to add this to your skincare routine as well via DIY face masks.

5) Tomatoes: All those antioxidants and vitamin C combined, brings glow in and help you give blackheads a backseat for good. This red fruit also helps to reduce pore size, fights acne, soothes sunburns, and controls excess oil production.





