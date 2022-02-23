All the post hair care tips you need to follow to sail through back to pool life

The swimmer in us was deprived of cooling kisses from the water with pools being shut for the longest time. Ah, while we do not want to go back to whining out about the dreaded pandemic, we're just too stoked that life looks pretty with blue again. Also, with the weather bringing some heat along, we see Summer isn't far away. We could all just use any excuse to ride the chill wave again, isn't it? Sounds so fun but as a regular swimmer, don't forget that your hair isn't entirely shielded and you must provide extra-care post every session.

If you've kind of forgotten a few basic tips, let's school you on a few bankable tips for the love of your hair.

1) Rinse your hair: You may have your shower cap on and at times, you would have simply left it at home. It's best, no matter what precaution you take, to cleanse your tresses with water. This will be harsh on any buildup that's set up by chlorine be it on your scalp or strands.

2) Shampoo & Condition: If you do not wish to use the shower rooms provided by the pool maintenance team, head back home quickly and take a shower. Use a shampoo and follow up with conditioner. Chlorine often has a bad rep for damaging the hair. So, both these haircare products can cleanse your hair clean and soften it amply. Do not over-wash your hair as it can leave it ultra-dry. Cold water and a little product will do the pretty trick.

3) Ditch hair dryers: We're not asking for more damage, we believe. Heat styling tools do a fabulous game with your hair but post-shower, try to stick to naturally air-drying methods. Who needs dry and frizzy hair?

4) Brush your hair: It's easy to say goodbye to tangles only if you comb your mane with a wide-toothed brush. This will free your locks from frizz and prevent hair breakage.

How do you take care of dry hair? Share us some tips with us in the comments below.