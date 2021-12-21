All the simple tips you need to ensure your scalp is in the pink of health and well moisturised

Change is good they say but how much of it is appreciated by your hair? As we (almost) step into a new year, make a resolution to place self-care as an unchanging priority. Meaning, you will pamper your scalp and tresses the same as your skin. Guilty of giving your hair very little attention? Let's school you how to follow simple steps that can root for all things beautiful. Well, to blame hair problems like hair fall, dandruff, hair breakage, and so on the season may seem close to fair but doing it entirely isn't apt. So, read through and get ready for the scalp scare 101 session.

Mask up

Here's how you can bring in a target and treat solution to care for your hair. Whip up masks with ultra-moisturising, hair fall-combating, and deep-cleansing ingredients like onion juice, argan oil, hibiscus powder, avocado pulp, shikakai powder, and egg white.

Hot oil massage

Even your grandmother would vouch for this. Known to enhance blood circulation, this can help in hair growth. It also combats frizz, moisturises your hair, and improves hair texture.

Scrub, shampoo, and rinse

Curate a simple scrub but avoid using sugar as it is. Powder it up and add detoxifying ingredients like bentonite clay and activated charcoal to give it a deep cleanse. Your scalp should be absolutely free of debris and sebum to be its healthiest self. Use a clarifying shampoo that has no harmful chemicals which can easily damage both your scalp and hair. Gently lather up, do not over-cleanse, and use cold water. Do not forget to condition, because how much moisture is too much for dry hair?

Adieu, dandruff

Itchy scalp is a problem of the present? Let's make it a past thing. Do not keep your tresses oily for too long a time. Ensure to wash it off well and pick a shampoo-infused with neem or apple cider vinegar. These help to curb the flare-ups.

How do you take care of your scalp? Share some tips with us in the comments below.

