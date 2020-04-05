ALL the simple ways to prevent your kajal from smudging

Kajal is one of the most loved makeup product of Indian women and here are all the ways you can prevent it from smudging.

We’ve all been through days when you come back home from work and the minute you see yourself in the mirror, you’re reminded of a ghost. Now, you’ve definitely not cried or rubbed your eyes for your kajal to spread like the way it did, so what was the issue and how can you prevent it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered and here are all the ways, you can prevent your kajal from smudging.

TIP 1:

One of the major reasons for your kajal to spread is the oily skin. So, when you apply your makeup, start with washing your face and pat it dry with a cotton cloth.

TIP 2:

Once the skin is thoroughly dry, avoid using your moisturiser around your eyes if you know that the skin there tends to get oily.

TIP 3:

Powder the skin before applying the kajal. This will bring out the colour and the powder will also absorb any excess oil on the skin.

TIP 4:

Pick a kajal that you trust. Now, there are a plethora of options in the market when it comes to kajal. Opt for a long stay, smudge-proof one. Though the can be expensive, it’s an investment worth making.

TIP 5:

Now, we all know that when the kajal smudges, it makes you look like you haven’t slept for days. So, instead of using a kajal pencil on your lower lashes, switch it for powder eyeshadow.

TIP: Start applying your powder eyeshadow right next to your waterline. Always keep Q-tips handy to scrape off the access.

TIP 6:

If you are not comfortable with these tips, all you can do is - once you apply the kajal, pat it dry with a matching eyeshadow powder over it. This will lock in the kajal and also ensure that it lasts for long.

Tip 7:

Avoid corners. This is one important tip to remember. Avoid doing thick lines on the corners because when you blink, the corners are the ones that stretch which then results in smudging.

What is it that you do to prevent your kajal from smudging? Let us know in the comments section below.

