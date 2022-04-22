All the soothing ways to get the best of the leftover serum from your sheet masks

There's no such thing as too many sheet masks or hydration? Tell us your answer is all for the latter. Why hoard on plenty when a single sheet mask can give us excess serum? Somehow we simply don't care to take a look at the cover before discarding it. If you're not already doing it, it's never late to get the best of what it can offer. It's summer and would your skin complain? When we say skin, it's everything from head to toe. Intrigued now?

Let's get on what's a deal to behold with sheet masks right away.

1) Moisturise: Stating the obvious, but yes how easy is it to forget that dry skin needs a good and heavy-duty formula? Be it on your sheet or the mask wrapper, take the serum and gently run it on your hands and legs to improve your skin's health from making it super supple.

2) Feed your cuticles: Think it's brittle, has its colour changed or looks ultra-dry? In need of a glowing kick too? Apply and massage the serum for a good five minutes on the nail bed so you do justice not just to your cuticles.

3) Whip up a mask: Why waste a soothing blessing, which we call a serum when you can try out a homemade mask? Here's how to do it right: If you used the sheet mask today, store the excess formula inside a container and refrigerate it. Give it a day as excessive back-to-back masking up isn't a good option. When you mask up next, add the serum to the mixture.

4) Don't forget your neck: Did someone say your face is the only one to crave moisture? Pat it on and bid goodbye to dry skin.

5) Cracked heels, begone: Sneak in some serum too when you indulge in a pedicure. Put that dryness to rest and massage it well. Let your skin soak up the nourishment. Give it 10 minutes and follow up by donning breathable fabric socks.

