All you need is 3 makeup products to look GLAM; Don’t believe us? Find out for yourself

'Less is more' and that is what we believe when it comes to makeup these days. Here's how you can manage to look glam with just 3 products by your side.

If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is ‘less is more’ and to be honest, its the only thing that matters now. Beauty has been always on our mind and while the last few months have been filled with self-care sessions and hair spa weekends, it’s time to get back on track and step out with your best glam on. With all those skincare sessions put to good use, we know how difficult it is to get back on the makeup game and clog the pores all over again. So, instead of going all out with layers of makeup, you can still look your best with ‘less.’ All you need are three products and you’ll literally be good to go!

Concealer

Now, we might have a mixed reaction on this product but let us tell you, if you need to look presentable without your dark circles giving away your tiredness, you need a good concealer by your side. If you’re okay with your flawless skin, you can skip this product altogether and you’ll only need the rest two to look glam. Concealer is a great product to hide away blemishes or dark patches without looking very cakey. Make sure you chose a product that looks natural and has a medium coverage.

Kajal

A kajal can be your best friend and if you’ve been through high school with your goth phase, you know what we are talking about. A simple kohl-rimmed eye is a classic and perfect for everyday errands or even a simple day at the office. If you want to go all out, the kajal can still double up as a great eyeshadow. All you need to do is build up the formula and smudge the edges for the perfect smokey look. It can easily take you from elegant look to a night out with friends in a jiffy.

Lipstick / tint

Lip and cheek tints or stains as they are popularly known is the one product that works for all. It can be used to add colour to both your cheeks and lips and if you’re in the mood for a rosy glow, you can even use the leftover on your eyelids. If you’re not in the mood to splurge on tints, a matte lipstick will do the deed just right. Pick mauve shades or reds that will make your cheeks look supple while also making the perfect shade for your lips.

See, we told you, you will just need three products! It’s the perfect beginner makeup hack that we love. You can thank us later!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: EVERY TIME wine coloured outfits created a statement

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×