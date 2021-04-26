All you need to know about collagen and it's benefits for skin and hair

A beauty trend today is including collagen in one's diet. Here's all you need to know about it.

Collagen is rich in amino acids and plays an important role in making connective tissue; it is derived from multiple nutrients and proteins ie; keratin proline, glycine and hydroxy glycine that makes up our hair, but our hair follicles can be damaged by free radicals. To overcome this, Collagen acts as an antioxidant that can protect the free radicals and prevent hair damage.

Since collagen protects the layer of skin that contains hair roots, it may help prevent age-related hair loss and thinning and it also reduces the greying of hair due to its antioxidant and anti-ageing properties.

Collagen also provides integrative support to skin and body elasticity, tightness etc. The deeper dermis of the skin is made up of 70% collagen. This maintains the skin’s strength, texture and lustre by helping in the rejuvenation of new skin.

Collagen should be added to your daily diet especially in cookies, drinks and breakfast. Research also shows that immunity improves with collagen due to its antioxidant properties

Collagen Shots are very much in vogue these days! Just a 4-7 ml liquid drink palatable to the taste buds, available in various flavours is the choice of many beauty conscious & fitness freaks out there

Unlike the powdered form of collagen available earlier that needed to be mixed with other ingredients, collagen shots are ready to consume.

Consuming them is a super easy process, it can also be taken post work out to replenish the protein stores after strenuous workouts or anytime during the day.

Collagen is naturally occurring in the body, it plays an important role in forming connective tissue, collagen is naturally present in the dermis, the deeper layer of the skin hence taking one shot daily can help in keeping your skin more youthful, tighter & rejuvenated by improving the elasticity & firmness of the skin, improving wrinkles, and stretch marks.

Collagen shots help avoid the damage by free radicals. Hence it is one of the most widely used anti-ageing supplements!

