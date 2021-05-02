ALL you need to know about Hyaluronic Acid & its benefits for the face and body

Hyaluronic acid, also known as hyaluronan, is a clear, gooey substance that’s naturally produced by our body.

Around 50% of the Hyaluronic Acid found lies within the skin tissues of the human body. Hyaluronic acid is a sugar molecule that is present naturally in the skin and it helps to bind water to collagen, trapping it in the skin, so that skin can appear ravishing, blooming and more hydrated. HA (hyaluronic acid) is critical in maintaining skin hydration. Hyaluronic acid fillers or HA fillers can be used to improve the skin’s lineament and diminishes in the skin due to scars, injury or lines.

As we age, we start losing collagen & hyaluronic acid naturally, so the skin enters into the dry spell very easily, wanting to maintain youthful, healthy skin.

Topical hyaluronic acid can come in the following forms:

Lotions

Creams

Serums

Foams

The benefits of using Hyaluronic Acid are:

Anti-ageing

Many people use HA (hyaluronic acid) to hydrate their skin. People can use this as a supplement, or they can apply it topically as a cream or filler. Hyaluronic acid can increase skin moisture & improve the quality of life for those with dry skin. Hyaluronic acid can significantly decrease the depth of wrinkles & enhance skin firmness & elasticity.

Helps heal wounds

Hyaluronic acid helps the skin maintain moisture & helps the tissue regeneration process involved in healing wounds.

Smooth skin texture

When a person experiences changes in their skin, it can have an adverse psychosocial impact. This can occur during the ageing process. Hyaluronic acid can help reduce the roughness of a person’s skin & increase skin elasticity.

Alleviates joint pain

A person can receive injections into the joints to help lubricate them.

Reduces dermatitis

Hyaluronic acid can help to improve the symptoms of mild to moderate eczema.

Soothes dry eyes

The eyes contain high concentrations of hyaluronic acid. Since hyaluronic acid is excellent at retaining moisture, it’s often used to treat dry eyes. Therefore, eye drops containing hyaluronic acid can help to treat symptoms of dry eyes.

