All you need to know about the Kansa wand massager and its healing benefits

Kansa is the Indian name for bell metal or bronze and when turned into a massaging wand, it acquires magical qualities.

The Kansa massager combines ancient wisdom about the connection that the body has with the earth and specific metals. It goes without saying that when we go back to the earth for healing and to rediscover beauty secrets, wellness acquires a deeper meaning because it is no longer skin deep.

The Kansa massager is a special blend of 80% copper and 20% tin while the handle is made from hand-carved, raw Neem wood. When used, this magic wand offers users a natural face-lift as it massages vital, pressure points on the face, activates blood flow and balances the ‘doshas.’ 'Doshas,' as you know, are the three energies believed to circulate in the body and they with their differing proportions are supposed to determine individual temperament and physical constitution.

This honest-to-goodness metal with a history that goes back to the bronze age, assists with lymphatic drainage and flushes out toxins from cells. Its cooling qualities help remove puffiness while copper helps with reducing wrinkles and increasing the skin’s elasticity.

This deep stimulation gives your skin better immunity and a more refreshed appearance. It also draws out the acidity in the skin and balances your pH level. This is the reason why sometimes after using the wand, your skin turns blackish grey. This is nothing to worry about. It merely means that the Kansa is doing its work of pulling out the toxins. The blackish grey hue is just oxidised matter that can be wiped off with a muslin cloth.

This beauty ritual when done every day relaxes the tension in your facial pressure points and helps lift your skin naturally.

During the pandemic especially, when it is hard to step out for beauty treatments, enjoy a ritual on par with a Spa experience in the comfort of your own home.

Here is how you use it: Cleanse your face every morning and night, massage in your favourite essential oil with the Kansa wand. Twirl it around in small, controlled circular motions, or apply light pressure on your temples and forehead. Use the wand to make upward strokes from the nape of the neck to the chin for lifting action.

Don’t forget to wipe the wand down after each use with a clean cloth and avoid using harmful chemicals to clean it.

Here are the benefits of using a Kansa wand in summation:

· Gives a natural face-lift

· Reduces the appearance of wrinkles

· Increases skin elasticity

· Reduces puffiness

· Soothes the under-eye area

· Stimulates blood-flow

· Helps with lymphatic drainage

About the author: Deepshikha Deshmukh is the founder of the Ayurvedic skincare brand 'Love Organically'.

