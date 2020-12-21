ALL you need to know about Moringa oil and its 5 EXCEPTIONAL benefits for the skin and hair 

Obtained from the Moringa tree, this oil does wonders to the hair and skin. Here are 5 reasons you should invest in some, ASAP!

Moringa oil is obtained from the seeds of the tree of the same name. It is known to be excellent for health as it is rich in phytonutrients. It is also a popular pick in the skincare and beauty industry for its excellent impact on both hair and skin. Also known as drumstick in India, the plant is fast-growing and is even consumed as a popular delicacy. Here are all the ways in which this oil is beneficial.

Moisturises

This oil is an excellent moisturiser and instantly provides the roots of your hair, with the needed nourishment. All you need to do is wet your scalp and then massage the oil into your hair for thick and healthy hair that is instantly nourished.

Anti-ageing

Regular application of this oil helps with getting rid of fine lines and slowing down the process of wrinkles. It also helps the skin in firming up and tightens it, reducing the sagging of the skin. The Moringa oil is filled with antioxidants that fights off free radicals, hence further protecting the skin.

Fights dandruff

The Moringa plant contains essential minerals and vitamins that helps clean the scalp, moisturise it and hence get rid of dandruff.

Eradicates split ends

Damaged, dull and dry hair is often full of split ends, a common problem most women struggle with. Regular use of Moringa oil on the hair helps boost hydration and therefore gets rid of split ends, leaving the hair smooth and silky.

Fights acne

Among its other wonders, the Moringa oil is also known to fight off acne. It also helps in getting rid of whiteheads, blemishes and scars with regular application and massage.

About time you add this oil to your skincare routine!

