ALL that you need to know about Organic products and 5 reasons why you should switch to them IMMEDIATELY

With the wave of the clean beauty movement hitting hard, here's all that you need to know about natural and organic products and whether they are worth the hype at all.

There is a perennial discussion around the way skincare products are branding themselves, and speculation about the ingredients they contain. Despite this, consumers today are conscious about the ingredients and formula in a product, one that is good for their skin and the environment. Selecting what skincare products to use can feel like a bit of a minefield. ‘Organic’, ‘Natural’, ‘Free from’, ‘’Vegan’ are all becoming frequently used buzzwords with ‘Organic’ the biggest beauty buzzword of the moment.

But what does that really mean? And is it really worth the attention? Here’s all the answers to your questions regarding this debatable topic on skincare.

Organic beauty products are more sustainable

Organic beauty products are free of harmful chemicals, making it safer for the environment and the workers that make the products. These products are likely to contain non-paraben and non-sulphate ingredients, leading to healthy-looking skin and hair. Switching from your regular products that are likely to be synthetic products to organic ones has many benefits.

It leads to healthier-looking skin

Having a holistic approach in achieving healthy-looking skin is a must. By just applying products to your skin or hair won’t help you reach your ideal skincare or haircare goal. It is best to avoid harsh treatments and products on the skin and go the natural way. Afterall a healthy lifestyle is the best beauty care!

They don’t have to be expensive

Consumers have this misconception that anything with the stamp of “clean” or “natural” had to be more expensive than their “dirty” counterparts. With so many products to choose from, this simply isn’t true. Clean beauty can start right from the organic coconut oil you can find at your local grocer. Not only is it affordable, but you can also use it for multiple purposes like removing makeup, oil pulling or as a deep body moisturiser.

Avoids animal testing

Animal testing has been the ugly side of the beauty industry. Most harmful chemicals and ingredients were usually tested on animals before sold to consumers. Although the clean beauty movement has bought a huge change within the beauty industry as well as consumers buying behaviour. Today we see emerging brands that are ‘vegan-certified’ and ‘cruelty-free’. This is the kind of change we’ve all been waiting for!

Need to be patient with your transition to organic beauty

Don’t be disappointed if you feel like your new shift to clean and green isn’t working right away. Along with the right products, great skin takes time and patience. If you feel yourself breaking out a bit, remember your skin needs time to adjust and detox. Just like any lifestyle change, your body needs time to adjust.

About the Author: Dr. Disha Dinakar, MBBS is the Co-founder Digvijaya Herbals.

