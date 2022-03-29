Aloe Vera Gel for Face: Soothe irritated skin with THESE 7 skincare products

Aloe vera is a magic plant that heals and cures almost all ailments. It's much used in ayurvedic medicines and skincare and haircare routines. Easy accessibility to aloe vera makes it a most loved DIY skincare ingredient. Aloe vera gel for face is recommended especially during this summer to cool and rejuvenate your face. It also has the potential to improve skin texture, face acne scars and blemishes.

Benefits of aloe vera gel for face

Aloe vera gel is a pulpy gel found inside aloe vera. It has several benefits to improve skin and hair health.

Aloe vera soothes irritated skin and inflammations.

It can also cure minor cuts, sunburns or other skin irritations.

It's the best solution for dry skin as aloe vera gel moisturises the skin extremely well.

The moisturising effects of aloe can help alleviate dry, itchy skin associated with eczema.

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera gel can cure acne, such as pustules and nodules.

Here are 7 aloe vera gel for face:

If you too wish to flaunt a glowing clear face but don’t like to indulge in heavy time-consuming skincare rituals, aloe vera gel can be your go-to solution. Check out these 7 best aloe vera gel for the face below!

1. Meld Wellness Aloe Vera Gel

We all can source natural aloe vera from our garden at home or from our neighbour’s balcony. But if you find yourself in a place where you cannot find aloe vera at all, Amazon will bring it to your doorsteps. Only if you click the buy button below. This aloe vera gel bottle is as good as the natural one.

Price: Rs 549

2. Sadhev-Aloe Vera Gel with Saffron

Saffron can be termed a luxury beauty product. It has excellent skin brightening and toning properties. This aloe vera gel for face is infused with the goodness of saffron that gives the skin an exquisite shine and lasting beauty.

Price: Rs 1775

3. Innisfree Aloe Revital Soothing Gel

Tired and dull-looking skin is not a happy face! To improve the shine and texture of your face, this moisturising aloe vera gel can help. It's safe to use on all skin types and is also infused with Jeju aloe extract that hydrates tired-looking skin with moisture for a healthy look.

Price: Rs 550

4. Natural Aloe Vera Gel for Acne

This water-based aloe vera gel can be used daily for both skin and hair. It's highly refreshing and chilly, which soothes your tiered summer skin. Regular application of the gel can help you get rid of the itching and irritation associated with dandruff.

Price: Rs 725

5. Aloe Vera Gelly Soothing Gel

The summer skincare routine can include multiple products but we say it's incomplete without an aloe vera gel for face. Specially prepared for topical application to moisturise, soothe and condition, aloe vera gelly is a thick, translucent gel containing humectants that provides relief from minor skin irritations.

Price: Rs 653

6. Mamaearth Aloe Vera Gel for Face

Mamaearth’s aloe vera gel is something you can buy without a second thought. It's one of the best aloe vera gel in the skincare market. The gel thoroughly hydrates skin while keeping it healthy and glowing. The hydration lasts from day to night, eliminating the need for reapplication.

Price: Rs 268

7. Plum Hello Aloe Just Gel

This aloe vera gel calms your skin leaving a cooling sensation that lasts longer than you expected. It can be used for pretty much all your skin and hair needs and is suitable for all skin types. Apply on your face and neck to keep your skin plump and youthful!

Price: Rs 315

Aloe vera gel can be used by people of all age groups and gender. Apart from moisturising and soothing, aloe vera gel for face also shows pro-ageing benefits by reducing fine lines and ironing out wrinkles. If you haven't started using it yet, now is the time!

