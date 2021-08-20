Aloe Vera to Multani Mitti: 3 Easy yet effective DIY face packs to refresh your dull and dry skin

Whether you’ve had a difficult week at work or you’re just back from a long day of travelling, your skin is the first thing that will show the sign of tiredness. Right from dark circles to getting stress pimples and losing the colour, dull skin can be reversed and here’s everything that you can do to bring back the lost glow:

Vitamin E | Aloe Vera

Vitamin E is the holy grail product to hydrate and keep your dull skin moisturised. When mixed with aloe vera gel, it works wonders. You can even use this face pack as an overnight treatment.

How to:

1. In a bowl, take one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Now puncture the oil out of one vitamin E capsule.

2. Give these ingredients a mix and apply it on your freshly washed face.

3. Leave it overnight and wake up with a refreshed, moisturised face.

Cucumber | Multani Mitti

Tired skin can attract a lot of impurities and to compensate, the skin gets extremely oil. You need to hydrate the skin but you also need a clay mask to suck out the impurities.

How to:

1. Grate one cucumber and using a fine cloth, strain out the juice.

2. Leave it in the freezer for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, grab a bowl with one tablespoon of multani mitti.

3. Mix both the ingredients together until you get a smooth paste.

4. Apply it on your skin and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash with normal water and pat dry.

Rose Water | Sandal Wood

Hydration is important when your skin is feeling dry and rose water is just the ingredient for that. Sandalwood on the other hand helps in keeping the skin clean, young and glowing.

How to:

1. In a bowl, mix one tablespoon of sandalwood powder with one teaspoon of rose water.

2. Use this smooth paste on your face and leave it on for 10 minutes. If you have dry skin, you can also add aloe vera gel to the mix.

3. Wash with normal water and pat dry.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Nurture your skin and bring back the lost glow with these NATURAL home remedies