7 Best Face Serums You Can Get at Discounted Rates in the Amazon Deal of the Day

If there's one step in our daily skin-care routine that we dare not skip, it's applying serum. The best face serums deliver a highly concentrated, potent dose of active ingredients to the skin and target a wide range of skin concerns in one go. Whether it's antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, peptides, botanical agents, or any number of other ingredients, serums are able to carry smaller molecules deep into the skin, where they exert the most benefit. In this Amazon deal of the day, you can buy a range of amazing face serums at discounted prices.

7 Best Face Serums in Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

This face serum is the key to glowing and bright skin. Formulated with a stable vitamin C derivative, 10% ethyl ascorbic acid, this serum has essential benefits. This serum ensures high delivery of vitamin C directly into your skin. It also reduces dullness and tanning and protects your skin from environmental stressors such as pollution and sun damage. It also contains centella water that soothes and calms irritation. The 1% acetyl glucosamine present in this serum is a natural exfoliator. It can be used for all skin types as it does not contain artificial fragrances and parabens.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 664

2. Chemist at Play 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

This glow booster serum reverses environmental damage and helps fade away all sorts of facial scars to add radiance. The hyaluronic acid keeps the skin hydrated while making the skin plump with every use. This serum can help lighten blemishes, reduce hyperpigmentation, and other types of facial spots effectively. This serum is vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, silicones free, paraben-free, gluten-free, mineral oil-free and dye-free. This wonderful serum also helps boost collagen production and reduces early signs of aging.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 599

3. Naturalis Essence of Nature Camphor Essential Oil for Skin & Hair Care

This camphor-infused essential oil is 100% pure and natural and very effective for your skin health. It is prepared by steam distillation of the leaves, stems and roots of Cinnamomum camphora. The aroma of this oil is strong, with a fresh, intense and woody undertone. It also works as a moisturizer.

Price: Rs 357

Deal: Rs 254

4. mars by GHC Serum

This serum is apt for reducing pigmentation and dark spots. It contains alpha arbutin, kojic acid and aloe vera. Kojic acid helps to reduce scar discoloration. Apply 2-3 drops of serum on the entire face and neck twice a day. It is a 100% vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free product.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 499

5. Auravedic Kumkumadi Tailam Kumkumadi Face Oil

This kumkumadi tailam is your secret to glowing skin. Kumkumadi tailam is an age-old concoction famous for helping your skin feel softer and fresher, and to even helping with the appearance of sun-damaged skin over time.

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 344

6. Sutatva Golden Glow Natural Face Serum for Clear Skin

This Golden Glow face serum is light in texture and is quickly absorbed by your skin. It deeply penetrates the skin, hydrates and repairs your skin cells gently by restoring moisture. It contains the ayurvedic goodness of lotus, chandan, and manjistha which makes this serum suitable for every skin type. It is also enriched with saffron, chandan, and lotus to remove excess oil from the skin and further prevent acne.

Price: Rs 1599

Deal: Rs 1359

7. Mamaearth Green Tea Face Serum

The goodness of green tea makes this serum suitable for treating open pores and early signs of aging. It is also fast absorbing and non-greasy, penetrating your skin easily and adding the required hydration.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 629

These 7 amazing face serums boost your skin health positively and are available at discounted prices on Amazon Deal of the Day. All these products are from popular brands, available at discounts only for a limited period.

