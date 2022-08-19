Cleansing your face is the most essential part of any skincare routine. It can help in improving your overall skin health and healing various skin issues ranging from irritation to acne. Face washes can be of various formulas varying from oils to cleansing balms or gels and gentle exfoliators, each designed to effectively cleanse, depending on your skin type. Here are a bunch of useful face washes from the Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Best Face washes in the Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash

This foaming face wash contains the goodness of vitamin C and turmeric that fights pigmentation arising from free radical damage and oxidative stress. It penetrates the skin pores to reduce surface oil and impurities, reverse sun damage, and delivers a radiant & even-toned complexion. It is a dermatologically tested face wash that is free from sulfates, parabens, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives and colours. Also, it comes with a built-in face brush.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 359

2. WOW Skin Science Ubtan Foaming Face Wash

This face wash also comes with a built-in face brush. It is made with the traditional ubtan recipes that include chickpea flour, almond powder, saffron, turmeric, rosewater and sandalwood oil. The face brush is made with soft silicon that gently exfoliates your skin and removes the dull layer of dead cells.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 291

3. Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser

This is a deep clean facial cleanser that washes and dissolves dirt, oil and makeup. It helps remove dead surface cells for fresher, healthier-looking skin. This face wash is more suited for normal-to-oily skin.

Price: Rs 475

Deal: Rs 445

4. Lotus Professional Dermo Spa Bulgarian Rose Glow and Brightening Enhancing Face wash

This face wash is enriched with Bulgarian rose extracts. It is a preservative-free, potent and organic formulation. It is also free from fragrance and colour.

Price: Rs 445

Deal: Rs 403

5. Cetaphil Brightness Reveal Creamy Cleanser

Unlike most face washes, this is a cream-based cleanser that washes away dullness, and impurities to reveal radiant, luminous skin. It is made with a gentle formula of niacinamide and sea daffodil extract that rinses easily without leaving the skin feeling greasy or sticky.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 595

6. FIXDERMA COSMETIC LABORATORIES “C” Scape Cleanser

This face wash restores radiance and vitality in dull, damaged, and pore-clogged skin as it lifts away impurities. The key ingredients in this face wash are — L-Ascorbic acid, multifruit extract, grapefruit extract, and vanilla extract.

Price: Rs 453

Deal: Rs 427

7. The Derma Co 3% AHA-BHA Foaming Face Wash

This is an anti-acne cleanser for your oily skin. This cleanser penetrates deep within to unclog pores from oil and surface build-up, without drying out the skin. Both AHA and BHA present in this face wash are chemical exfoliants used to help the skin gently exfoliate its build-up of dead skin. Suitable for all skin types including oily & normal skin.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 314

These 7 cleansing face washes cater to every skin type and cure skin problems and are available at discounted prices on Amazon Deal of the Day. All these products are from popular brands, available at discounts only for a limited period.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

