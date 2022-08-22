The major issue that we face these days in our busy lifestyles and rising pollution is hair fall. Hair thinning and bald patches take a dig on our confidence and are caused by intense hair fall. In the past 2 years, there has been a rise in severe hair fall due to the coronavirus. The constant rise in heat and humidity, and bad air quality also contribute to hair fall. Choosing the best and the correct shampoo for your hair concerns is a crucial step in the haircare routine and should be followed for healthy hair quality.

7 Nourishing Shampoos in the Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Sunsilk Long And Healthy Growth Shampoo

This shampoo contains biotin which is known for its contribution to healthy hair growth. It also contains milk protein that adds moisture to your scalp and argan oil that protects your hair from pollution and dirt. This shampoo comes with no added parabens and is cruelty-free.

2. Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Shampoo

This ultra-smoothing shampoo is formulated with niacinamide and carbohydrate complex. It repairs, strengthens and thickens your hair and restores your hair’s smoothness by 27%. The carbohydrate complex present in this shampoo prevents hair breakage and promotes hair growth. The niacinamide regulates scalp and hair oil production. This shampoo is formulated without any harmful chemicals, is dermatologically tested and is sulfate-free.

3. Clinic Plus Strong & Long Protein Shampoo

This shampoo is formulated with milk protein plus and multivitamins. It nourishes your hair and makes it strong. It is suitable for all hair types.

4. Sunsilk Stunning Black Shine Shampoo

This shampoo is enriched with amla and pearl complex and gives your hair a healthy shine. It nourishes your hair from root to tip and revives your hair from the very first wash. This product is also paraben-free.

5. Dove Daily Shine Shampoo

This shampoo protects your hair from daily damage and breakage. Its gentle formula and nutritive serum make your hair strong and beautiful. This shampoo benefits both men and women.

6. Indulekha Bringha Shampoo

This is an ayurvedic medicinal shampoo that helps in reducing hair fall. This shampoo is enriched with bhringraj plant extracts, neem, shikakai, tulsi and amla. These herbs are known for their rich source of antioxidants, minerals, micronutrients and vitamins. These herbs increase the blood circulation in your scalp and cleanse it thoroughly.

7. Dove Healthy Ritual For Growing Hair Shampoo

This is a perfect shampoo for damage repair and for preventing hair breakage. It shields your hair against external as well as internal harm. It is suitable for all hair types. It is formulated with extracts of coneflower, oil and white tea.

These 7 nourishing shampoos will heal and protect your hair from harmful substances that cause hair thinning and you can buy these on Amazon Deal of the Day. These products are available at discounts only for a limited period.

