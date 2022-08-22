A perfect set of nails is what every girl dreams of but taking time out from your busy schedule to go to a nail salon is not always possible. Nail polish kits are a savior in such situations as they not only help you get gorgeous nails at home but also fit within your budget. These kits contain everything from nail polishes, to nail care products. In today’s Amazon Deal of the Day, you can buy such gorgeous nail kits at even more reasonable prices.

7 Best Nail Polish Kits in Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day

1. JEWHITENY 36 PCS Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

This is an all-in-one nail polish starter kit that comes with a UV light 120W LED nail lamp. It contains 33 different and beautiful colors that are strongly pigmented and durable. The ultra-fast dryer comes with 4 timer settings 10s/30s/60s/99s and the dryer uses a very low heat so that your nails don’t get damaged. No harsh ingredients or adhesives are used in this kit and the nail paints do not have a strong smell.

Price: $ 53.90

Deal: $37.72

Buy Now

2. JEWHITENY Gel Nail Kit With UV Light and Nail Drill

This nail polish kit contains a 120W UV light LED nail lamp, 20 X good quality soak-off gel polish, 25000rpm nail drill machine, 3 x base and glossy & matte top coat, 10 X professional manicure tools, 5 X nail art striping tape lines, 5 X nail stickers. The nail paints last for more than 21 days without chipping.

Price: $69.99

Deal: $ 47.17

Buy Now

3. Vamony Press On Nail Kit

This is a press-on nail kit so it's even easier to use this product. It includes 54 fake nails, a prep pad, adhesive tabs, a manicure stick and a mini nail file. The fake nails are made of ABS resin material and are non-toxic.

Price: $ 11.99

Deal: $ 9.59

Buy Now

4. Modelones 32 Pcs Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter

This is a dip powder nail kit that does not require a nail lamp to set and is skin-friendly. It gives your nail impeccable shine, prevents yellowing and has superior adhesion. It is formulated with 11 toxin-free ingredients, that are low on odor, cruelty-free and smudge-proof and waterproof.

Price: $49.99

Deal: $26.79

Buy Now

5. 21 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit with UV Light 120W Nail Dryer

This is another gel nail polish kit that comes with a UV light 120W nail dryer. The LCD screen on the LED lamp shows the usage time and has a detachable bottom design with a smart auto-sensor.

Price: $44.99

Deal: $38.24

Buy Now

6. Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit with Mini LED Lamp

This gel nail polish kit comes with a multi-functional nail glue that can be used as a nail adhesive as well as a gel base. The mini LED nail lamp comes with a flexible design with which you can get your nails ready in just 3 minutes.

Price: $27.99

Deal: $23.79

Buy Now

7. Modelones 10 Pcs Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter

This is a dip powder nail kit that has 4 beautiful nail dip powders, 2 dip liquid systems and a guidebook about how to do it. The adhesives used in this kit are not harsh, chip-proof, smudge-proof and toxin-free.

Price: $19.99

Deal: $ 8.99

Buy Now

These 7 amazing nail polish kits are your DIY way to get gorgeous nails in the comfort of your home and you can buy these on Amazon Deal of the Day. These products are available at discounts only for a limited period, so hurry!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

5 Best gel nail kits for a lavish manicure at home

22 Best lipsticks of 2022: Pinkvilla editors reveal