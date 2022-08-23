A perfume can make your mood better at any time of the day. Whether it is after a tiring day or it is about making your living spaces more enticing, perfume is always of help. Choosing a perfume is quite tricky as in certain situations your perfume becomes a part of your personality and something that people identify you with. Buying perfume online is almost impossible as you can’t do a smell test. But worry not, because we’ve curated for you a list of amazing perfumes at discounted prices from the Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Best Perfumes in the Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Villain Perfume For Men

This is an Eau De Parfum for men that has a woody and spicy note. The earthy smell of this perfume lasts longer than you expect and once you spritz it on, you’re good to go for the entire day! This perfume is 100% made in India and formulated with unique, exotic ingredients.

Price: Rs 750

Deal: Rs 589

Buy Now

2. EM5™ Woody Oud Perfume for Men

This is a men’s perfume that can be used by women too and it has a woody oud and spicy scent. It is formulated with a 20%-25% perfume concentration and it lasts for about 8 hours on your skin and around 30 hours on your clothes. Apart from the woody scent, it also has middle notes of sandalwood, vanilla and balsamic.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 699

Buy Now

3. Skinn By Titan Women Nude Perfume

This perfume for women is formulated with a hint of musk and is long-lasting. Apart from that, the first notes of this perfume are lychee blended with natural bergamot and the sweet fizziness of raspberry.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 699

Buy Now

4. Fragrance & Beyond Eau De Perfume For Women

This is an eau de parfum for women that has a floral powdery fragrance. This perfume is formulated with scents of zesty mandarin, iris, peach flower, red cyclamen, wild rose, sandalwood, cedar and musk. It contains almost 1000 sprays and lasts for upto 10 hours.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 1199

Buy Now

5. Perfumer's Club"Best Fragrance for Unisex

This is a combo pack of 3 perfumes and all of them are unisex perfumes. It is made with 18% perfume concentration and lasts for up to 24 hours. The perfumes that you get in this combo pack are AquaCool, Royale and Achieve.

Price; Rs 1799

Deal: Rs 999

Buy Now

6. Villain Snake Perfume for Men

Add a statement to your scent with this ultra-strong and long-lasting perfume for men. This perfume has strong notes of musk and masculine characteristics. Apart from that, you can also get hints of mandarin, bergamot and amber.

Price: Rs 950

Deal: Rs 669

Buy Now

7. Beardo Godfather Perfume for Men

This perfume is a fine concoction of mint and lemon along with a strong aroma of geranium flowers, vetiver and musk. The refreshing floral scent is great for suppressing your body odor making it a perfect perfume for daily use.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 599

Buy Now

These 7 amazing perfumes cater to men, women, or both. They pose no harm to your skin and clothes and add a pleasant smell to your ensemble and you can buy these on Amazon Deal of the Day. Buy now to avail the discounts as this is a limited period offer.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

7 Best Nail Polish Kits in Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day

7 Best Shampoos at Budget Rates in Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day